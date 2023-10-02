WNO 20: Gordon Ryan dominates; Galvao, Baby shark win titles – Full BJJ results, video highlights

IMAGO | ZUMA WIRE BY Louis Grasse

Tonight’s WNO 20: Night of Champions is aptly named as it’ll have Gordon Ryan’s return, two women’s title bouts, and two four-man title tournaments at 145 and 170 lbs.

This’ll be the second stacked pro BJJ event this weekend, as Polaris 25 earlier provided a massive upset in their $30K Absolute GP, with a reigning ADCC champ and teammate of Gordon Ryan losing to a much smaller foe. Will we see an even bigger upset here tonight?

Join us starting at 7 p.m. ET for live results, and highlights from WNO 20.

WNO 20 preview: Come in for Gordon Ryan, stay for the two tournaments

Headlining WNO 20 is Gordon Ryan’s return from being inactive for the whole year. As detailed in our full preview of the event, there’s arguably far better matchups to be made for this heavyweight title defense, and one of the all-time greats in Ryan is coming in as a massive -1800 favorite over Patrick Gaudio.

So while most are expected to watch for the sport’s biggest draw in Gordon Ryan, fans should really tune in earlier for the other excellent championship matches on the card. The two four-man title tournaments specifically will provide a lot of intrigue and action.

The 145 lb tourney looking very promising and features young ADCC champ Diogo Reis, and the 170 lb bracket just stacked to the brim with BJJ stars Mica Galvao, Jay Rodriguez, PJ Barch and Andrew Tackett. There will also be two women’s title bouts on this very deep card.

Read the full preview here.

WNO 20 tournament brackets

WNO 20 results, fight card, and video highlights

Championship bouts

Gordon Ryan def. Patrick Gaudio by submission (armbar) [HW title]

Gordon Ryan cruises to a win



Straight jacket

Bicep slicer to attack the grip

Arm bar pic.twitter.com/UiT6eP6HkY — William (@OpenNoteGrapple) October 2, 2023

Nathiely de Jesus def. Rafaela Guedes by decision [HW title]

Elisabeth Clay def. Brianna Ste-Marie by decision [145 lbs title]

170 lbs Championship Tournament

Mica Galvao def. PJ Barch by submission (flying armbar) [Finals, 170 lbs title]

Kid ain't even old enough to order a beer pic.twitter.com/Dk6arMEURp — William (@OpenNoteGrapple) October 2, 2023

Andrew Tackett withdraws due to injury, PJ Barch replaces him in the final.

Andrew Tackett def. PJ Barch by decision [Semis]

Mica Galvao def. Jay Rodriguez by decision [Semis]

Lateral drop

Buggy attempt

Belly to belly suplex



This might as well be pro wrestling pic.twitter.com/IXrnc6jWnA — William (@OpenNoteGrapple) October 2, 2023

145 lbs Championship Tournament

Diogo Reis def. Gabriel Sousa by decision [Finals, 145 lbs title]

Gabriel Sousa def. Ash Williams by submission (kneebar) [Semis]

Diogo Reis def. Keith Krikorian by decision [Semis]

Non-title bouts

Rafael Lovato Jr. def. Ricardo Evangelista by submission (triangle choke)

Thaynara Victoria def. Tiffany Butler by submission (foot lock)

Steffan Banta def. Thomas Bracher by submission (reverse triangle choke)

WNO 20 live stream, how to watch, start time for tonight’s BJJ card

Headlined by Gordon Ryan and with five championships on the line, WNO 20 will happen Sunday, October 1, at the Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas.

The event can be streamed live on FloGrappling, starting at 7 p.m. ET. Free prelims with the first couple of matches can be watched in its entirety below.

Share this story

About the author