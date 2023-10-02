Jermell Charlo calls out Terence Crawford after Canelo Alvarez loss; Crawford roasts him in response

IMAGO / Tom Hogan / Hoganphotos

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo went the distance, with Canelo scoring a 7th round knockdown and ended up winning a pretty wide decision.

Despite a pretty lopsided loss, Charlo still decided to make a big call out to try and set up his next fight.

Jermell Charlo lost to Canelo Alvarez, but called out Terence Crawford

After the loss to Canelo, Charlo spoke about struggling after going up in weight and plans to go back down to 154 lbs next.

“I’m down to fight whoever,” Charlo said when asked about a possible bout with Tim Tszyu, who took his undisputed status as he was promoted to WBO World Champion at the commencement of this fight.

“Hey, I want to fight Terence Crawford. I can fight Terence Crawford in my weight division. I know he’s somewhere around this joint,” he said immediately after the fight. “I’ll fight Terence Crawford. He can fight Errol Spence or whatever he got going on, get that out of the way. I’m waiting.

He also spoke about Crawford during the Canelo-Charlo post-fight press conference.

“Terence Crawford could be on the radar,” Charlo said. “I think he’s already probably been on Twitter lip-wrestling with the internet just to get some clout, some fans, and that’s fine. He’s a champion, he’s great at what he does, and my brother Errol’s gotta get it on with him. Errol wants his (win) back, and that’s what boxing is about

“In due time, you guys will be completely entertained, and maybe I’ll talk a little bit more s***, because that’s what you all want from me. Terence Crawford’s been talking s***, so it’s gonna bring out a different animal in me… I don’t know which animal,” he laughed. “But yeah, man, I could fight Terence Crawford.”

Terence Crawford responds to Charlo’s callout

Crawford has since responded to the callout, and pretty much just roasted Charlo for his lopsided loss to Canelo.

@TwinCharlo you went out sad. Didn’t even try to win, all you did was try to survive. You should be ashamed of yourself. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 1, 2023

Ok y’all I’m over @TwinCharlo he’s no longer on my hit list. He went out there and laid down and let Canelo spank him like he was his daddy with no type of resistance.😂 — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 1, 2023

Congratulations @Canelo you made the so called lion look like a baby cub. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 1, 2023

Terence Crawford has a rematch with Errol Spence Jr. first

Terence Crawford improved to 40-0 and became undisputed champion at welterweight by beating Errol Spence Jr in their massive superfight from last July. As Charlo alluded to though, before any other bout can come to fruition, Crawford first has to get past Spence again, as he reportedly decided to trigger the rematch clause from their deal.

As part of the clause, the loser of the bout can choose to get rematch, but the winner would decide at what weight the fight would take place. The date and location of the rematch has yet to be finalized.

