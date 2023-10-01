Subscribe
Boxing Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo
Pros react to Canelo Alvarez’s dominant win over Charlo: ‘He fought like a pussy, not a lion’

Pro fighters reacted to Canelo Alvarez's unanimous decision win over Jermell Charlo.

By: Lucas Rezende | 12 seconds ago
Imago/Hoganphotos: Canelo Alvarez defeated Jermell Charlo via unanimous decision.

Twitter reacts to another dominant Canelo win

In yet another dominant performance, Canelo Alvarez retained the super-middleweight titles when he defeated Jermell Charlo via unanimous decision after 12 rounds. While professional fighters praised the Mexican’s performance on Twitter, they also criticized his opponent for lacking urgency while soundly the fight.

September 27 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, MGM Grand Resort and Casino Final press conference, Canelo Alvarez, Jermell Charlo, Boxing Las Vegas Nevada USA Copyright: Tom Hogan
Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo – IMAGO | HOGAN PHOTOS by Tom Hogan

