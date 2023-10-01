Pros react to Canelo Alvarez’s dominant win over Charlo: ‘He fought like a pussy, not a lion’

Imago/Hoganphotos: Canelo Alvarez defeated Jermell Charlo via unanimous decision.

Twitter reacts to another dominant Canelo win

In yet another dominant performance, Canelo Alvarez retained the super-middleweight titles when he defeated Jermell Charlo via unanimous decision after 12 rounds. While professional fighters praised the Mexican’s performance on Twitter, they also criticized his opponent for lacking urgency while soundly the fight.

I’m sure both fighters seen how the last fight played out. With that being said, I don’t see this one making the final bell 😂.@ShowtimeBoxing @premierboxing #CaneloCharlo October 1, 2023

Charlo needs to outbox Canelo, if he stands and tries to trade he’s gonna get beat up. Needs to box from the outside and use his jab — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) October 1, 2023

Boxing with 4 ounce gloves would make it boxing more interesting and with more knockouts. #CaneloCharlo — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) October 1, 2023

What a fight, 5 rounds in ! @Canelo vs @TwinCharlo , hope that’s the right Charlo, lol great fight ! I found a new betting app too hehe 🦾👹 October 1, 2023

Canelo is cutting the ring off beautifully — Rougarou (@RPrograis) October 1, 2023

Canelo DOMINATING this fight! #CaneloCharlo — The Golden Boy (@edmenshahbazyan) October 1, 2023

Charlo need to get busy, at least let his hands go — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) October 1, 2023

Charlo has to find the lion he talks about ! His punches are not hard enough. Simple #CaneloCharlo — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 1, 2023

Charlo didn’t want to win October 1, 2023

Charlo ran 🏃‍♂️ from start – finish and survived 12 rounds . He fought like a pussy not a lion. The end .. #CaneloCharlo — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 1, 2023

I like all combat sports but MMA just far more dangerous and that’s why it’ll always have the most interesting fights. #CaneloCharlo — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) October 1, 2023

Ok y’all I’m over @TwinCharlo he’s no longer on my hit list. He went out there and laid down and let Canelo spank him like he was his daddy with no type of resistance.😂 — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 1, 2023

Congratulations @Canelo you made the so called lion look like a baby cub. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 1, 2023

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo – IMAGO | HOGAN PHOTOS by Tom Hogan

