Robbery? Controversial decision on Canelo-Charlo co-main as Jesus Ramos Jr. loses to Erickson Lubin

Before Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo hit the ring, Jesus Ramos Jr. will have a chance to stay perfect and show us all he might be the next big thing. He’s taking his 20-0 record into a fight with Erickson Lubin (25-2).

Jesus Ramos Jr. is just 22, but he’s been wowing fight fans with his mix of heady fight IQ and buckling power shots. Lubin is no slouch, though. He’s coming off a win over Luis Arias in June.

Follow along here as we provide play-by-play of Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Erickson Lubin.

Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Erikson Lubin live play-by-play

Round 1

Left from Lubin lnads. Right jab from Ramos. Right from Lubin. Double jab from Ramos. Lubin working the jab. Ramos with a jab that just misses. Lubin to the middle then up top. Right up top gets through for Ramos.

Ramos with a body shot followed by a right up top. Ramos advancing and targeting the body. Lubin with a one-two that glances off Ramos. Ramos with a nice body shot. Ramos advances with a double jab. Three rights land for Ramos, answered by a quick left from Lubin as the round ends.

Round 2

Ramos with a right to the body. Ramos with a counter right up top as Lubin lands his jab. Right to the body for Ramos. Left to the body, right up top for Ramos. Lubin answers with a nice right straight. Ramos with a left to the body.

Lubin with a nice double jab and a left to the body. Ramos with a nice3 left hook. Lubin working his jab. Ramos pins him on the ropes and works the body. Lubin with a right, gets countered with a hard left. Right straight glances off Ramos. Right-left lands for Lubin. Ramos with a 2-punch combo to the body, then another as the round ends.

Round 3

Ramos sticks the jab but Lubin answers with a double jab of his own. Jesus Ramos advancing, going to the body, then up top. Ramos has Lubin in the corner and is punishing the body. Lubin working his way out and goes to the body with a right.

Ramos feints then goes to the body with a left to the liver that clearly hurt Lubin. Lubin with a quick double jab followed by a left hook. Nice left by Ramos to the body. Lubin with a straight right. Ramos working the jab and keeping his guard high. Lubin with a nice jab to the body.

Nice combo for Ramos gets answered by a stiff right by Lubin. Ramos with a right hook followed by a one-two to the body. Lubin answers with a left jab as the round ends.

Round 4

Lubin with a lightning right up top that glances off Jesus Ramos’ head. Ramos working his jab and has Lubin backed into the corner. Lubin with a right to the body. Ramos with a right up top. Lubin popping the double jab to work out of the corner. Nice right down the pipe for Lubin. Ramos answers with a left to the body.

Ramos advancing again and targeting the body. Nice one-two for Lubin with a body shot to follow. Ramos with a looping right up top. Ramos with a hard right to the body. Left uppercut for Ramos. Lubin with a straight right. Double jab to the body for Lubin. Ramos with a big right. Short uppercut for Ramos inside. Round ends.

Round 5

Lubin working his jab at the start. Jesus Ramos with a quick right up top. Lubin with a one-two that just misses. Ramos to the body with the jab. Lubin with a one-two up top. Ramos up top with a right and a left to the body. Lubin answers with a right up top and one to the body.

Ramos starts working the body now in a low stance. Lubin parts the guard of Ramos but backs right up to the ropes where Ramos starts working the jab again. Lubin with a right up top and two to the body. Ramos works Lubin’s body against the ropes. Big combo up top for Ramos. Nice three-punch combo for Lubin with another to the body. Ramos answers with a big left up top. Round over.

Round 6

Left hook for Lubin to start the round. Jesus Ramos targets the body with the right. Lubin with a hard one-two up top. Ramos with a combo to the middle. Double jab from Lubin as Ramos crowds him against the ropes working the body. Right up top followed by a left to the middle for Ramos.

Lubin works his way off the ropes with a double jab. Double jab again from Lubin, one up top, one to the middle. Right up top parts the guard of Ramos. Ramos with a right up top. Lubin answers with a right to the body. Ramos working the body again and is being tied up by Lubin. Round over.

Round 7

Nice straight left from Jesus Ramos to start. Lubin working the double jab up top, then another to the middle. Right-left glances off Ramos’ arm. Ramos with a hard left up top. Ramos has Lubin in the corner again and is working the body. Lubin answers with a looping right that just misses. Ramos backs Lubin up to the ropes again but Lubin ties him up.

Ramos backs him up again to the ropes and goes back to the body. Lubin works a three-punch combo. Ramos with a big right to the body that clearly hurt Lubin. Lubin with a one-two up top but the sting isn’t there any more. Ramos is brutalizing his body. Ramos landing uppercuts at will. Bell sounds.

Round 8

Right by Lubin parts the high guard of Jesus Ramos. Ramos working his jab and positioning Lubin back on the ropes. Ramos working the body and up top. Lubin grabs Lubin’s head but the ref quickly stops that. Lubin with a quick double jab. Ramos with a hard right to the body.

Lubin tying up more. Ramos has him pinned in the corner but Lubin is holding. Referee warns him. Ramos maneuvering Lubin back to the ropes but Lubin is wise to it and works out using his jab. Ramos has him in the corner again. Ramos with a big shot up top. Lubin answers with a hard right to the body. Ramos punishes his body for it as the bell sounds.

Round 9

One-two up top for Jesus Ramos answered by a quick right from Lubin. Ramos with a right to the body. Lubin with a right up top. Double jab from Lubin followed by a hard left. Ramos with a hard left up top. Ramos to the body. Lubin with a big right that whiffs and they tie up again.

Lubin with a right to the body. Left up top for Lubin. . They tie up again. Right from Ramos up top. Big left uppercut just misses for Lubin. Nice left by Ramos gets answered by a hard right. Double jab to the body followed by a left up top for Lubin. Combo to the middle for Ramos. Round over.

Round 10

Right to the middle for Jesus Ramos. Lubin with a hard right up top that snaps Ramos head back. Lubin launching more combos now. Hard right to the middle by Lubin. Ramos with a right to the body, content to throw one shot at a time. Double jab for Lubin.

Ramos with a one-two to the body. Lubin with a quick shot to the middle. Ramos with a four=punch combo that finishes with a shot to the middle. They tie up again. Ramos with a right up top and a left to the middle. Ramos with a right to the middle and a left up top.

Lubin answers with a double jab up top. Lubin with a combo that glances off Ramos’ arms. The men posture in the corner for the last 10 seconds with no punches thrown as the round ends.

Round 11

Jesus Ramos’ corner tells him “Just go for the kill now” in his corner as the round begins. Right to the middle for Lubin answered by a combo from Ramos. Ramos is landing that right jab up top. Lubin just misses with a combo up top. Big whiff on a right hook by Lubin.

Ramos working the jab up top as he advances. Right to the middle by Ramos as he maneuvers Lubin onto the ropes again. Lubin with a double jab to work out of the corner. Ramos goes low then up top with the right. Ramos with a right to the body.

Lubin answers with a right up top. Triple jab for Ramos up top as the crowd boos their disapproval of the much slower pace. The men exchange a brief flurry of jabs that don’t land as the round ends.

Round 12

Hard left-right up top for Lubin to start the last round. Jesus Ramos answers with a combo to the body then a right up top. Ramos is advancing, positioning Lubin on the ropes again. Lubin works out then they tie up. Ramos with a hard combo on the ropes. Ramos working the body as Lubin responds with a right-left up top.

They tie up again. Jesus Ramos has Lubin in the corner again but Lubin works out. Lubin with a quick combo up top. Ramos lands a left that glances off Lubin’s shoulder. Lubin with a quick combo up top. Crowd booing again.

Jesus Ramos with a right that just misses up top. Lubin with a right answered by a left from Ramos. Small flurry from both men in the final seconds as the round and the fight ends.

There’s controversy on the scorecards, and commentators all deride the judges’ decision.

Official Decision

Erickson Lubin def. Jesus Ramos, Jr. by unanimous decision (115-113, 116-112, 117-111)

