Knockdown! Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo full event results and video highlights

Canelo Alvarez had a smooth unanimous decision win over Jermell Charlo in Saturday night’s main event, scoring one knockdown en route to a comfortable decision outcome.

Alvarez got a lead early in the fight, stalking Charlo down with a steady pace of strong hooks to the head and body. Charlo struggled to kick the fight into an upper gear and instead found himself on the defensive against a controlling Alvarez for nearly every round of the fight. On scorecards, judges scored the fight to say that Alvarez only lost one or two rounds at most out of 12.

Canelo Alvarez lands knockdown in decision win over Jermell Charlo

The most worrying moment for Charlo came just about halfway through the fight when he found himself facing a standing eight count.

Charlo went to a knee in the seventh round after eating a hard overhand right from Alvarez. Charlo survived the rest of the round after this, despite the fact that Alvarez still had nearly two minutes to work once the bout resumed.

The knockdown for Alvarez seemed to wake something up for Charlo, as he spent the rest of the seventh round having one of his more aggressive bursts of punches.

Alvarez seemed confident after the fight, already looking toward his next appearance. While not mentioning any specific opponents, he targeted Cinco de Mayo for his next bout.

“Nobody can beat this Canelo,” said Alvarez during his post-fight interview.

Saturday added to Alvarez’s dominance at super middleweight. He unified the division’s major titles in 2021 with a stoppage win over Caleb Plant and has since defended the titles with victories over Gennadiy Golovkin and John Ryder.

Charlo moved up two weight classes for this fight, coming up after capturing the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO belts at super welterweight. His most recent victory was more than a year ago, earning a 10th-round finish victory over Brian Carlos Castano in May 2022.

Heading into this weekend, Charlo’s sole defeat was an upset loss to Tony Harrison in 2018 – a loss he avenged a year later.

Despite suffering a loss, Charlo has yet to get finished by a fight. Alvarez wasn’t bothered by the fact that he didn’t get a finish in the fight. “That’s why it’s 12 rounds. To show who’s better,” he said.

Lubin hands Ramos first pro defeat

Erickson Lubin handed Jesus Ramos his first pro loss on Saturday night, picking up a shocking unanimous decision result in the final bout before the main event.

The result surprised many, as the assumption among broadcasts and pundits was that Ramos was cruising toward a comfortable unanimous decision win.

Ramos was the more aggressive fighter during the early rounds of the relatively slow-paced bout, with his output dropping off significantly in the later rounds. The crowd disapproved of the fight’s pace, lightly booing as the final round concluded.

Ramos, the 22-year-old rising talent who was appearing in his first-ever 12-round bout, thought he was the winner but also wasn’t too angered by the result immediately after.

“I feel like I did a little more, but that’s alright,” said Ramos in his post-fight interview.

Lubin had no doubt that he was victorious after everything was said and done. “It was boxing 101. I was hitting and not getting hit,” he said. Lubin also suggested getting a world title shot next.

Lubin has now scored wins in 26 of his 28 pro bouts. His two defeats came against Jermell Charlo in 2017 and Sebastian Fundora last year.

Ramos entered this weekend with a flawless record of 20 wins. His prior win was a seventh-round stoppage against Joseph Spencer in March.

Ugas’ return spoiled by strong Barrios performance

Yordenis Ugas. IMAGO/Zuma Wire/Mikael Ona

Yordenis Ugas took a loss in his return fight on Saturday night, dropping a unanimous decision to Mario Barrios in a 12-round fight for the WBC Interim World Welterweight Championship.

The fight was hard to score early on, but by the closing round, it was clear that Barrios was going to walk away with a comfortable victory.

Ugas suffered a hard left hook knockdown in the final round, collapsing to his knees after the blow. Due to his mouthpiece falling out numerous times while he survived the rest of the round, Ugas was also deducted another point as a penalty.

The rough final round for Ugas, along with a left hook knockdown that he was caught with in the opening round, was part of why Barrios walked away with the win on Saturday night with such wide scores from the judges.

Throughout the fight, Ugas also had to deal with the prospect of a doctor stoppage potentially happening. Swelling developed around the right eye of Ugas early in the fight and continued to intensify as the bout continued. The referee paused the contest numerous times in the later rounds so a doctor could check on the severity of the swelling.

Barrios’ previous fight saw him stop Jovanie Santiago in the eighth round of a fight for the WBC Continental Americas Welterweight Championship.

Ugas was making his first appearance since losing a title fight to Errol Spence Jr. in 2022. Before then, he had a victory over Manny Pacquiao.

Garcia opens main card with an action-heavy victory

Middleweight Elijah Garcia scored an eighth-round stoppage against Jose Armando Resendiz, putting an end to a competitive, fast-paced battle and remaining undefeated through 16 fights.

Garcia’s stoppage win came after a back-and-forth contest against an aggressive and advancing opponent. He frequently connected with his left cross throughout the bout, but it was a right hook that caused the bout to end.

Resendiz showcased his toughness for a large portion of the fight, but something eventually had to give. A combination of right hooks to the body and head sent Resendiz to the canvas in the eighth round for the first knockdown of the fight.

Resendiz returned to his feet but consumed a series of hooks from an aggressive Garcia right after. Referee Tony Weeks stepped in and saved the shelled-up Resendiz from taking any more damage.

“It was a really hard fight,” admitted Garcia in his post-fight interview. “In training camp, I knew this was going to be the hardest fight of my career. I left everything I could in the ring here.”

Garcia has now picked up three wins this year. His previous fights include a 10-round decision over Kevin Salgado Zambrano and a fourth-round stoppage over Amilcar Vidal Jr.

Saturday was the second pro loss for Resendiz – his other was a 2021 loss to Marcos Hernandez. He entered this weekend on a two-fight winning streak.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo main card

Canelo Alvarez def. Jermell Charlo via unanimous decision (119-108, 118-109 & 118-109): IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO World Super Middleweight Championship

Jesus Ramos via unanimous decision (115-113, 116-112 & 117-111): Super Welterweight

Mario Barrios def. Yordenis Ugas via unanimous decision (117-108, 118-107 & 118-107): WBC Interim World Welterweight Championship

Elijah Garcia def. Jose Armando Resendiz via TKO at 1:23 in Round 8: Middleweight

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo prelim results

Frank Sanchez def. Scott Alexander via TKO (Corner Stoppage) at 3:00 in Round 4: WBC Continental Americas Heavyweight Championship

Terrell Gausha def. KeAndrae Leatherwood via majority decision (76-76, 78-74 & 78-74): Middleweight

Oleksandr Gvozdyk def. Isaac Rodrigues via TKO at 0:52 in Round 2: Light Heavyweight

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela def. Yeis Gabriel Solano via TKO in Round 6: Super Lightweight

Bek Nurmaganbet def. Abimbola Osundairo via TKO in Round 3: Super Middleweight

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Joeshon James via majority decision draw (39-37 Amankul, 38-38 & 38-38): Middleweight

Justin Viloria def. Angel Barrera via unanimous decision: Super Featherweight

Curmel Moton def. Ezequiel Flores via TKO at 1:48 in Round 1: Super Featherweight

