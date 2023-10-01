Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Live stream, results and video highlights for undercard prelims

IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Gene Blevins

Long before Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo graced the ring or even before any of the main card boxers competed, boxing was going down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

The live-streamed portion of the prelims offered a total of three bouts, showcasing experienced yet rising names in a variety of divisions. In the top prelim of the three, a regional titleholder at heavyweight picked up another victory.

IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Gene Blevins

Undefeated Sanchez wins in featured prelim

OH MY! 😱



The Cuban Flash ends it in a flash scoring a 4th round TKO after Alexander's corner throws in the towel at the bell. #CaneloCharlo prelims ➡️ https://t.co/dJMSU4lh1q@BCampbell @lthomasnews pic.twitter.com/e1FygdmC9h — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) September 30, 2023

Frank Sanchez retained his WBC Continental Americas Heavyweight Championship in the final televised prelim bout of the night, putting the pressure on Scott Alexander until his corner opted for a late fourth-round stoppage.

Alexander’s corner surrendered the bout after a series of right hands from Sanchez had him shelled up in the corner of the ring late in the fourth round. While the fight went on until the end of the fourth round, afterward it was recognized that his corner stopped the fight.

Sanchez dominated most of the earlier rounds, including a knockdown in the second round. While Alexander had an unsuccessful night, that’s not to say that he didn’t get anything in. He notably landed a right hook in the opening round that briefly had Sanchez rocked and added some early drama to the fight – drama that faded fast as Sanchez took over the fight.

Sanchez has now defended his WBC Continental Americas title three times since first earning it in 2021. His undefeated record is now 23 victories, with 16 of those wins coming via stoppage.

Alexander has lost three of his last five fights. He came into this bout following a third-round stoppage win last year over Jaime Solorio.

Gausha goes the distance for victory

Terrell Gausha went a total of eight rounds against KeAndrae Leatherwood on Saturday night, walking away with a majority decision that saw two scorecards have a margin of four rounds on them.

Leatherwood had a strong start to the fight, advancing forward on Gausha during the first couple of rounds in the fight. But Gausha was able to get more active later on and catch Leatherwood with some counters, slowly working his way into the fight and beginning to win some rounds.

Gausha has now earned two victories since losing a unanimous decision to Tim Tszyu in March of last year. For Leatherwood, Saturday was his third loss in his last four fights.

Former Beterbiev opponent Gvozdyk earns quick victory

WHAT A START 👀



Oleksandr Gvozdyk sits down Rodrigues with a right hook to earn the 2nd round TKO victory in our #CaneloCharlo prelims opener 💪



Stream: https://t.co/dJMSU4lOQY pic.twitter.com/QoOgrD1WxH — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) September 30, 2023

The televised part of Saturday’s prelims kicked off with a sudden and early victory for the former WBC Light Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk. The former opponent of Artur Beterbiev dropped Isaac Rodrigues in the second round of their fight, getting him to the canvas with a clean right cross that landed.

Less than a minute into the second round, Rodrigues found himself a downed fighter due to a singular right hand. While he was able to get to his feet, referee Tony Weeks decided to end the fight due to how wobbly he was.

Gvozdyk returned this year, appearing in his first fights since losing his WBC belt to Artur Beterbiev in 2019. He has now fought three times in 2023 since ending that absence, with Saturday being his quickest win of the year yet.

Alvarez vs. Charlo prelim live stream

If you want to catch a replay of the prelims, a free stream can be viewed on the SHOWTIME Sports Youtube page.

Below, we have the results of all of the bouts. Some of the untelevised prelims have either not happened yet. Once we can obtain and verify the results for those bouts, they will added to be the page as well.

We’ll also update the main card results below once they come in. But if you’re looking for more in-depth coverage of the main card, you can read that at this link.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo main card

Canelo Alvarez def. Jermell Charlo via unanimous decision (119-108, 118-109 & 118-109): IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO World Super Middleweight Championship

Jesus Ramos via unanimous decision (115-113, 116-112 & 117-111): Super Welterweight

Mario Barrios def. Yordenis Ugas via unanimous decision (117-108, 118-107 & 118-107): WBC Interim World Welterweight Championship

Elijah Garcia def. Jose Armando Resendiz via TKO at 1:23 in Round 8: Middleweight

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo prelim results

Frank Sanchez def. Scott Alexander via TKO (Corner Stoppage) at 3:00 in Round 4: WBC Continental Americas Heavyweight Championship

Terrell Gausha def. KeAndrae Leatherwood via majority decision (76-76, 78-74 & 78-74): Middleweight

Oleksandr Gvozdyk def. Isaac Rodrigues via TKO at 0:52 in Round 2: Light Heavyweight

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela def. Yeis Gabriel Solano via KO in Round 6: Super Lightweight

Bek Nurmaganbet def. Abimbola Osundairo via TKO in Round 3: Super Middleweight

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Joeshon James via majority decision draw (39-37 Amankul, 38-38 & 38-38): Middleweight

Justin Viloria def. Angel Barrera via unanimous decision: Super Featherweight

Curmel Moton def. Ezequiel Flores via TKO at 1:48 in Round 1: Super Featherweight

Bloody Elbow offers quality coverage of major boxing main events for the MMA fan who appreciates the sweet science and likes to keep up here in the community. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Special discount on Revgear

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market.

BE readers can now receive a 20% discount on Revgear products. To save money at their store, and support Bloody Elbow, use this link!

Share this story

About the author