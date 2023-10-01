Free live stream: Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo undercard fights (5 p.m. ET)

IMAGO/Hoganphotos

Stream the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo prelim fights right here tonight for free!:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo prelim live stream.

The live stream starts at 5 p.m. ET. The prelims include eight fights. You can see the entire fight card below.

Terrell Gausha (right). IMAGO/ZUMA/Ardie Crenshaw

Canelo vs. Charlo main card stream

You can stream the main card, which includes Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo on FITE.TV. The event starts at 8 p.m. ET. That stream is available below.

