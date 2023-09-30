Subscribe
Boxing Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo
Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios: Live stream, play-by-play and video highlights from Canelo-Charlo co-main event

Join us tonight for our play-by-play coverage of the Canelo vs Charlo co-main event featuring a welterweight title fight between Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios.

By: Stephie Haynes | 10 seconds ago
Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios: Live stream, play-by-play and video highlights from Canelo-Charlo co-main event
Credit: Tom Hogan / Hoganphotos / IMAGO

Tonight’s Canelo vs Charlo mega card is a 12-fight extravaganza featuring not one, but two title bouts—even if one of them is an interim belt. That’s right folks, the WBC ordered Ugas to face the former WBA (Regular) super lightweight champion Mario Barrios for the interim welterweight championship. But what do we know about the two men in the co-main event?

Preview

Yordenis Ugas is a Cuban Olympic bronze medalist and the last person to defeat Manny Pacquiao. He’s held titles at welterweight (Regular) and super welterweight, but has since lost the super welterweight belt in his last contest with Errol Spence, Jr.

Mario Barrios s an American professional boxer who held the WBA (Regular) super lightweight title for a little over two years before he met up with Gervonta Davis, who kindly removed it from him in the eleventh round via TKO. He would take a second, straight loss eight months later to Keith Thurman.

The rebound would come this past February in San Antonio where he would win the vacant WBC Continental Americas welterweight title. Known for power punching and aggression, Barrios will present quite a challenge for the more technical boxer that is Yordenis Ugas. Let’s see how their stats and accolades stack up:

Yordenis Ugas

  • Ranked No. 3 at welterweight (Transnational Boxing Rankings Board, The Ring and BoxRec)
  • 27-5 record with 12 knockout wins
  • Captured: WBA super welterweight belt, WBA (Regular) welterweight belt, Olympic bronze medal
  • Longest winning streak: 11
  • Current streak: 1 loss

Mario Barrios

  • Ranked No. 9 at super lightweight (The Ring)
  • 27-2 record with 18 knockout wins
  • Captured: WBA Inter-Continental welterweight belt, WBA (Regular) super lightweight title, WBC Continental Americas welterweight belt)
  • Longest winning streak: 26 wins
  • Current streak: 1 win
September 29 2023,Las Vegas,Nevadas,Nevada,T-Mobile Plaza,Yordenis Ugas,Mario Barrios,Boxen,Boxing,Weigh In Las Vegas Nevada USA Copyright: xTomxHoganx CaneloCharloWeighIn_Hoganphotos1875
Yordenis Ugas and Marrio Barrios. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Hoganphotos

Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios live play-by-play

Canelo vs Charlo Quick Results

Main card

Preliminary card

Start date and time

Canelo vs Charlo goes down on Saturday, September 30, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary portion gets underway at 5:30 p.m. ET | 2:30 p.m. PT, while the main portion starts at 8:00 p.m. ET | 5:00 p.m. PT.

Live streams

You can purchase and watch Canelo vs Charlo from Showtime. Other options including streaming services such as PPV.com and FITE TV. Tickets for Canelo vs Charlo are available via Ticketmaster. You can watch the FITE.tv stream below.

How much is Canelo vs Charlo?

On both Showtime and FITE the event costs $84.99. Prelims are offered for free on YouTube.

About the author
Stephie Haynes
Stephie Haynes

Stephie Haynes has been covering MMA since 2005. She has also worked for MMA promotion Proelite and apparel brand TapouT. She hosted TapouT’s official radio show for four years before joining Bloody Elbow in 2012. She has interviewed everyone there is to interview in the fight game from from Dana White to Conor McGregor to Kimbo Slice, as well as mainstream TV, film and music stars including Norman Reedus, RZA and Anthony Bourdain. She has been producing the BE podcast network since 2017 and hosts four of its current shows.

