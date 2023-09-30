Subscribe
Boxing Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo
0

Yordenis Ugas aims to put Spence loss behind him with win over Mario Barrios

Boxer Yordenis Ugas is coming back from a long layoff after a loss to Erroll Spence, Jr. He's looking to make everything right with a win over Mario Barrios on the Canelo vs Charlo undercard.

By: Nate Wilcox | 1 hour ago
Yordenis Ugas aims to put Spence loss behind him with win over Mario Barrios
IMAGO | HOGAN PHOTOS by Tom Hogan

Former WBA champ Yordenis Ugas needs to get back on a winning track

Yordenis Ugas (27-5, 12 KO) faces Mario Barrios (27-2, 18 KO) for the interim WBC welterweight title Saturday on the Canelo vs Charlo main card in Las Vegas. The title could become permanent if undisputed champ Terence Crawford moves up in weight.

The Cuban Ugas put his WBA title on the line last April against Erroll Spence, Jr. He stood to win Spence’s WBC and IBF titles, but alas it was not to be as Spence scored a 10th round TKO win over Ugas.

At a pre-fight workout for this Saturday’s Canelo vs Charlo card, Ugas spoke about his last loss and his upcoming bout against Mario Barrios on that undercard (transcription via Bad Left Hook):

“It was both physically and emotionally tough after the Spence fight. Emotionally I had to carry that loss with me,” Ugas said.

“Now I can redeem myself and put it all in the past. I always knew that I would come back after the fight. My eye got stronger after the surgery and now I feel ready.

“Now I can redeem myself and put it all in the past. I always knew that I would come back after the fight. My eye got stronger after the surgery and now I feel ready,” Ugas concluded.

‘A win over Yordenis Ugas means everything’ for Barrios

For his part, Mario Barrios is looking to break into the upper echelon of the 147 pound class with a win over Yordenis Ugas. He spoke at the open workout as well:

“I’m preparing myself to the best of my ability. We have a very good game plan that we’re getting ready for Ugas. It’s a really hard fight, but those are the type of fights that I like to take. I want to continue to test myself and my ability and my skill in the ring.

“A win in this fight means everything for me and my career right now,” he said. “It puts me at the top of the division with the best welterweights out there and gets me closer to the bigger world title fights.

“Everything has been really good. I’ve been here in Las Vegas for a few months staying ready. My mind and body are both looking on point right now. It’s exciting.

“I think the move out here to Las Vegas was necessary. I feel sharper than ever and more focused. I get tremendous workouts here. It’s been very beneficial.

“I’m very happy to be here in Las Vegas with Bob Santos. Me and Bob have always had a great relationship and having him as the head coach again is great. We’re gonna be able to accomplish a lot in the next few years,” Barrios said.

Special discount on Revgear

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market.

Bloody Elbow x RevGear

BE readers can now receive a 20% discount on Revgear products. To save money at their store, and support Bloody Elbow, use this link!

Bloody Elbow offers quality coverage of major boxing main events for the MMA fan who appreciates the sweet science and likes to keep up here in the community. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Nate Wilcox
Nate Wilcox

Nate Wilcox is the founding editor of BloodyElbow.com. As such he has hired every editor and writer to work for the site. Wilcox’s writing for BE is known for its emphasis on MMA history, the evolution of fighting techniques and strong opinions. Wilcox developed the SBN MMA consensus rankings which were featured in USA Today from 2009 to 2011. Before founding BE, Wilcox was a political operative working for such figures as Senators John Kerry and Mark Warner and an early political blogger. He is the co-author of Netroots Rising, a history of the political blogosphere from 2003 to 2007. Wilcox also hosts the Let It Roll podcast on music history for the Pantheon Podcast Network.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
In a battle of wits, Dana White is unarmed – Showtime responds to UFC CEO’s attacks
Showtime Sports president goes after 'errand boy' Dana White
Tim Bissell | September 30
Canelo Charlo fight hub: Streams, news, results and updates
Canelo vs. Charlo fight hub: Streams, news, results and updates
Tim Bissell | September 30
Canelo Alvarez full fight video replays
Watch Canelo Alvarez' greatest fights — Full Fight Videos
Nate Wilcox | September 30
Read more stories