Yordenis Ugas aims to put Spence loss behind him with win over Mario Barrios

Former WBA champ Yordenis Ugas needs to get back on a winning track

Yordenis Ugas (27-5, 12 KO) faces Mario Barrios (27-2, 18 KO) for the interim WBC welterweight title Saturday on the Canelo vs Charlo main card in Las Vegas. The title could become permanent if undisputed champ Terence Crawford moves up in weight.

The Cuban Ugas put his WBA title on the line last April against Erroll Spence, Jr. He stood to win Spence’s WBC and IBF titles, but alas it was not to be as Spence scored a 10th round TKO win over Ugas.

At a pre-fight workout for this Saturday’s Canelo vs Charlo card, Ugas spoke about his last loss and his upcoming bout against Mario Barrios on that undercard (transcription via Bad Left Hook):

“It was both physically and emotionally tough after the Spence fight. Emotionally I had to carry that loss with me,” Ugas said.

“Now I can redeem myself and put it all in the past. I always knew that I would come back after the fight. My eye got stronger after the surgery and now I feel ready.

‘A win over Yordenis Ugas means everything’ for Barrios

For his part, Mario Barrios is looking to break into the upper echelon of the 147 pound class with a win over Yordenis Ugas. He spoke at the open workout as well:

“I’m preparing myself to the best of my ability. We have a very good game plan that we’re getting ready for Ugas. It’s a really hard fight, but those are the type of fights that I like to take. I want to continue to test myself and my ability and my skill in the ring.

“A win in this fight means everything for me and my career right now,” he said. “It puts me at the top of the division with the best welterweights out there and gets me closer to the bigger world title fights.

“Everything has been really good. I’ve been here in Las Vegas for a few months staying ready. My mind and body are both looking on point right now. It’s exciting.

“I think the move out here to Las Vegas was necessary. I feel sharper than ever and more focused. I get tremendous workouts here. It’s been very beneficial.

“I’m very happy to be here in Las Vegas with Bob Santos. Me and Bob have always had a great relationship and having him as the head coach again is great. We’re gonna be able to accomplish a lot in the next few years,” Barrios said.

