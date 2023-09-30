What time does Canelo fight?

Canelo Alvarez during his pre-fight press conference on September 27, 2023 | Credit: IMAGO/USA Today by Tom Hogan.

Canelo Alvarez returns to the ring for the next defense of his undisputed super middleweight championships. The Mexican faces Jermell Charlo this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez comes into the fight with two successful defenses against Gennady Golovkin (in their third and final fight) and John Ryder, respectively.

Time for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

Ringwalks for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo is scheduled to start around 11:00 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. PT, but that time could change depending on when the rest of the undercard completes. Before Alvarez vs. Charlo, there are three other fights: Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios, Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Erickson Lubin and Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz. The pay-per-view starts at 8:00 p.m. ET | 5:00 p.m. PT.

The rest of the card is as follows:

Main card

Prelims

Canelo Alvarez in decline?

Heading into this fight, Canelo Alvarez has answered questions regarding whether he has started to decline. The short answer? No, he has not, and he hopes to show that against Jermell Charlo.

“I feel great. I feel ready for this fight,” said Alvarez during his pre-fight press conference. “Yes, Jermell is right, I have nothing to prove. But especially this time, I have something to prove to him, because he never believed in my skills. He always calling me out, never believing my skills, and now I have the opportunity to show him my skills, and that’s motivating me. I had a really great camp, and I’m ready to show everyone my skills, my real skills. Thank you. See you Saturday night.

IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Gene Blevins

“I always train 100 percent, I always motivate myself, but in this fight, even more,” continued Alvarez. “I have this motivation that he never believed in my skills, he was always calling me out. I’m ready to show him in a couple days.”

Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for updates, results, highlights and more regarding Alvarez vs. Charlo.

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author