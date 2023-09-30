UFC Hall of Famer campaigns for Nick and Nate Diaz’s induction

IMAGO | Amy Kaplan / Icon Sportswire

Despite their inability to secure UFC titles, Nick and Nate Diaz have always been big marquee names of the sport. Events would always be packed with their legions of loyal fans who show their support for the Diaz brothers.

Because of their massive pull and the impact they’ve made on MMA as a whole, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping is now campaigning for their induction.

Bisping wants Nick and Nate Diaz in the UFC Hall of Fame

In a recent video he uploaded on his YouTube channel, Bisping made a case for the UFC induction of both Nick and Nate Diaz. Before getting into it, he mentioned what he says is the main criteria in deciding an induction: Does this fight or fighter deserve to be remembered in 10, 20, or 50 years?

He later proceeded to answer this question.

“My god, of course, without a shadow of a doubt, without question,” he said (quotes by MMA Fighting). “I say both of them.

“I think Nick Diaz over Nate Diaz certainly deserves to be in there. Nate Diaz, of course, is a global sensation, the win over [Conor] McGregor and the loss to McGregor, they were some of the biggest pay-per-views, and people love the guy. They love to watch him fight.”

The Diaz brothers ‘deserve to be remembered’

For Bisping, both Nick and Nate left a solid enough legacy that already left an indelible mark in the sport, whether it’s in their performances and how much of a massive draw both men are.

“They deserve to be in the UFC Hall of Fame,” Bisping explained. “When 20, 30, 40, 50 years pass, 100 years from now, they deserve to be remembered. They stand out as two of the most aggressive, game, always ready, always came prepared, always in shape, dangerous in all areas, great striking, amazing submissions, and just a massive following.

“How could we forget about those people? I mean, if I get one of those [trophies], Nick and Nate Diaz certainly deserve one of them.

“If I’m making the choice, they’re in the Hall of Fame, simple as that.”

Looking at Nick and Nate Diaz’s records

Bisping saying Nick over Nate likely stems from the elder Diaz’s wealth of experience in the sport. The 40-year-old veteran made his name in other organizations like PRIDE, DREAM and Strikeforce, where he even held the welterweight title and defended it thrice.

Nick had two stints in the UFC, both of which include performances against Robbie Lawler, B.J. Penn, Carlos Condit, and Georges St-Pierre, who was the undisputed 170-pound champion at the time.

His last bout took place at UFC 266 in 2021 in his rematch against Robbie Lawler, where he lost via TKO. In March, Nick announced plans of a 2023 return, but nothing has come to fruition. His current record stands at 26-10 (with 2 NCs).

Likewise, Nate has been one of MMA’s biggest draws, despite the boss’ previous claims. But he ascended into mainstream superstar status in 2016, when he defended Conor McGregor, who was then perceived as a force to be reckoned with.

From there, the 38-year-old Diaz managed to pull in a large chunk of the sport’s audience whenever he fought. His last UFC appearance happened at UFC 279 in 2022, where he defeated Tony Ferguson via fourth-round submission. After the fight, he elected not to renew his contract. His current record stands at 21-13.

These days, Nate has his endeavors outside of the organization. In August, Diaz got a career high payday in a boxing match against Jake Paul, which he lost on the scorecards. But recently, he won his legal battle when the New Orleans district attorney decided to drop charges of second-degree felony battery stemming from an altercation in April.

