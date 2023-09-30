Jon Jones’ younger brother, NFL’s Chandler Jones arrested in Las Vegas

IMAGO | Kirby Lee / USA Today

The younger brother of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is in trouble. On Thursday, Las Vegas police arrested 33-year-old NFL star Chandler Jones for violating a temporary protective order. Multiple outlets reported the arrest but gave no specifics about the protective order.

Jon Jones’ younger brother makes outrageous claims

Chandler’s arrest happened a day after making outrageous claims through a social media livestream. In the video that supposedly lasted for 25 minutes, the younger Jones questioned the death of former teammate Aaron Hernandez, who took his own life while incarcerated in 2017.

“Wait, you didn’t know what happened with Aaron Hernandez and Josh McDaniels? Y’all thought Chico killed himself in jail? Y’all thought my n—a Chico killed himself in jail?” Chandler said before breaking down in tears.

According to the New York Post, Jones also commented about former teammate Larry Fitzgerald.

“I think it’s these owners. I don’t know what’s going on. Larry, whatever s—t he got going on, he’s being controlled by somebody. And I think whenever n—s retire — Larry, Tom Brady, Kobe Bryant — whenever they retire from what they are doing, something happens to them somehow,” he was quoted saying, with other alleged statements about how CTE “doesn’t exist.

Chandler Jones claims he was forced into a medical facility

It’s been quite a week for Chandler Jones. On Monday, snapshots of his journal entries emerged, stating how the Las Vegas fire department took him into a medical facility forcibly.

“I was injected with (I don’t know what),” Jones wrote. “They said it was a court hold & the Las Vegas police put me on it.

“I answered my front door and a group of 5 to 7 were there to put me in an ambulance where I was later injected and I asked them not to. I had no cell phone or no communication.

“I was taken to Southern Hills hospital and then transferred to Seven Hills where they tried to force me to take meds and injections.”

In his journal, Jon Jones’ brother also attested his innocence.

“I haven’t done anything wrong. The police said people were concerned about me because of my posts online.”

The Raiders released a brief statement via TMZ regarding the matter, saying they are “hopeful Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs. He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts.”

Likewise, the league spoke up, simply stating, “We have been closely monitoring the matter and have been in constant communication with the Raiders.”

Legal troubles with the Jones family

Several legal issues have happened within the Jones family, with the MMA community witnessing the multiple times Jon Jones had run-ins with the law in the last decade he’s been at the top of the sport.

Jon Jones has managed to keep himself out of the news headlines for the wrong reasons in the last two years, with his most recent arrest also happening in Las Vegas, during his 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony.

The UFC star was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute with his longtime fiancée. After disturbing details from the incident emerged, police arrested Jon Jones for battery domestic violence, and tampering with a vehicle.

He would eventually accept a plea deal, but the incident resulted in his removal from the JacksonWink Academy, his longtime stable.

These days, Jon Jones focuses solely on his upcoming heavyweight title defense against former champion Stipe Miocic. The two will headline UFC 295 on November 11, the organization’s annual fight card in Madison Square Garden.

