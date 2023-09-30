Fight Circus 8: The Running Man The Musical – Full event live stream and replay

Fight Circus is back with it’s eigth show, this time around ‘Felony’ Charles Bennett does the honours as special guest. He’s main eventing in a 2 vs. 1 bout. The remainder of the event is the usual brand of chaos, violence and ridiculousness. As per usual, the bout listing gives us whacky match-ups which need to be seen to fully understand what’s going on.

The event is airing on YouTube at 8 p.m. ET and it is free for everyone. You can check it out below.

Fight Circus live stream

Fight Circus 8 fight card

1. NORMAL BORING MMA – A’Keitheon Whitner vs Mohammad Abedi

2. LUCHA MUY THAI – Petzilla vs Mikezilla

3. The Hockey Fight – Tang Mo vs Kyoken Tampiyanan

4. Gentleman’s Slap fighting Championship – Dynamo vs Bruno

5. JUVENILLE DELIQUINT CUP – Kramuk vs Asgari

6. 2 INFLUENCED, 2 STuNED – Bank & Golf vs Phukey High

7. Climbing for CHRONIC

8. LEGS OF FURY – Walter & Bi Mat vs BLACK Cockadoodle & ???

9. Lethwei – Saw Htoo vs Andrew Capurro

10. ROAD TO STALKERDOOM BOXING – Mr. Fight vs Fit & Travel

11. Chocolate Salty Balls Body Builder boxing

12. BARBENHEIMER MUAY THAI – Nong Rose Vs Kohyaophech Bundasuk MT.

13. Bank & No-Money Vs Felony

Special discount on Revgear

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market.

BE readers can now receive a 20% discount on Revgear products. To save money at their store, and support Bloody Elbow, use this link!

Bloody Elbow excels at covering fight-related nonsense like this. We do it for the eyeballs and the ad revenue and to amuse our loyal audience who appreciates that nonsense is a big part of the combat carnival.

We also do some of the most serious reporting and hard-hitting opinion pieces in the game. We’re independent and answer to you, our readers. Subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with the whole range and variety of what we do.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author