Controversy! Pros react to Erickson Lubin defeating Jesus Ramos Jr.

Erickson Lubin takes Jesus Ramos Jr.’s 0

Erickson Lubin got a controversial win against Jesus Ramos Jr. in the co-main of Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo on Saturday. Lubin swept the judges‘ scorecards (115-113, 116-112, 117-111) to hand Ramos Jr. his first loss, and not everyone agrees with the decision. For the majority of the fight, Ramos Jr. appeared to have everything under control, but Lubin turned things up in the final rounds.

Here is how our own Lukasz Fenrych had the twelfth round of Lubin vs. Ramos Jr.:

Round 12: Cummingham giving Lubin a talking to. Tells him he’s got three minutes to get the job done. He’s not wrong, he almost certainly needs a knockout here. Ramos has seemingly decided to give it a bit more gas in the final round, pushing to the ropes again. Some messy clinching and a clash of heads on the break. Big left hook lands for Ramos. Lubin clinches again. Another jab-heavy round, Ramos controlling, seeing this out. Crowd booing again as the bell goes. 10-9 Ramos, 119-112. Could be a little closer, but I’d be very surprised by a Lubin win.

Surprisingly enough, Lubin did get the win.

Twitter reacts to Erickson Lubin-Jesus Ramos Jr.

Lubin is boxing nice, always been one of my favorite fighters. Never ducked anyone. — CalebPlant (@SweetHandsPlant) October 1, 2023

They gave that to Lubin. GTFOH. 117-111, 116-112, 115-112. That is as bad as I have EVER EVER seen. Putrid. #RamosLubin #boxing — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) October 1, 2023

Enough scorers saw that fight close, or a draw, that I can say I *might* have got it wrong thinking Ramos won it dominantly, but I'm having trouble seeing a Lubin win and that 117-111 card is fucking wild. — Lukasz Fenrych (@craftyboxing) October 1, 2023

ERICKSON LUBIN DID NOT WIN THAT FIGHT



I’m watching on @ppv_com pic.twitter.com/3W2cQdMLp5 October 1, 2023

Top dawg fasho 🫡 @EricksonHammerL — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) October 1, 2023

They got that shit right miss me wit the bs.. Good shit Big Ham @EricksonHammerL way to box beautifully champ 💪🏾 — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) October 1, 2023

Good shit boy !!! @EricksonHammerL you was in control the whole fight !!! — Edgar Berlanga Jr (@EdgarBerlangaJr) October 1, 2023

First upset of the night! Way to go @EricksonHammerL !!!!! I knew you could do it! — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) October 1, 2023

"I'm tired of being called a gatekeeper, I'm not a gatekeeper."@EricksonHammerL says he's a top dog in the division 😤#RamosLubin #CaneloCharlo pic.twitter.com/G78II9nzw8 October 1, 2023

Official scorecard for Erickson Lubin vs. Jesus Ramos Jr.

Here is the official scorecard for Erickson Lubin vs. Jesus Ramos Jr.:

