Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Live stream, results, video highlights, play-by-play for tonight

Canelo Alvarez is back. The Mexican superstar (59-2-2, 39 KOs) hasn’t had the easiest couple of years, but he’s won his last two fights and still holds all the belts in the super-middleweight division. This time out, he’s surprised everyone with his choice of opponent. The expectation had been that he’d fight middleweight champion, Jermall Charlo- but Jermall’s ongoing health issues scuppered that. So instead, he moved on to the undisputed middleweight champion- Jermell Charlo. The (slightly) younger and (slightly) smaller twin (35-1-1, 19 KOs) jumps two weight classes, giving us a battle of undisputed vs undisputed and an intriguing, unexpected matchup.

The co-main event puts rising junior-middleweight star Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr (20-0-0, 16 KOs) in with former title challenger Erickson Lubin (25-2-0, 18 KOs). Both are exciting fighters and Lubin should provide an excellent test of the 22-year-old Ramos’ ability to handle the top level. It’s definitely one to watch.

Also featuring on the main card is a welterweight contest between Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios, two proven world-level fighters aiming to work themselves back into title contention by winning an interim WBC belt. And the pay-per-view card opens with a pair of prospects, unbeaten Elijah Garcia stepping in with Jose Armando Resendiz.

The main card starts at 8pm ET, and will be available as a $84.99 Showtime pay-per-view. Find full details on how to watch the main event here.

This page will feature live round-by-round coverage of the main and co-main, and in-depth coverage of the entire main card.

The prelims, available on youtube and which you can follow with us here, will feature Cuban heavyweight Frank Sanchez, aiming to work his way into title contention, as well as former light-heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk, on the comeback trail in 2023 after spending four years out of the sport.

Showtime haven’t yet revealed the exact schedule of the prelims or if all scheduled fights will be shown, but we’ll have results from them as well and highlights as and when we can.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo live play-by-play

Jesus Ramos Jr vs. Erickson Lubin live play-by-play

Main card live results and highlights

WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF super-middlweight title fight: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo

Super-welterweight: Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr vs Erickson Lubin

Interim WBC welterweight title: Yordenis Ugas vs Mario Barrios

Middleweight: Elijah Garcia vs Jose Armando Resendiz (middleweight)

Prelims results and higlights

Heavyweight: Frank Sanchez vs Scott Alexander

Super-lightweight: Gabriel Valenzuela vs Yeis Gabriel Solano

Middleweight: Terrell Gausha vs KeAndre Leatherwood

Light-heavyweight: Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Isaac Rodrigues

Super-featherweight: Curmel Moton vs Ezequiel Flores

Super-featherweight: Justin Viloria vs Angel Barrera

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo live stream

