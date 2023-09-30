Subscribe
Boxing Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo MMA News
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo odds: Props, round betting, & straight bet moneylines

Check out the betting odds for tonight's live marquee boxing fight between undisputed champs Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo.

By: Eddie Mercado | 14 seconds ago
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo headlines tonight's biggest live boxing fight | IMAGO/Agencia-MexSport/xDavidxLeahx

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will play host to the biggest live boxing bout going on tonight (September 30th), and will showcase a super title fight between two undisputed champions, Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo. This main event has Charlo moving up two divisions to challenge Alvarez for all of his super middleweight belts. That’s pretty darn exciting as is, but to up the ante a bit, we’re here with a whole slew of betting odds courtesy of SportsBetting.ag.

Canelo is the current undisputed super middleweight champion, and will be defending all-four of his titles (WBO, WBC, WBA, IBF) against the super welterweight champion in Charlo. After stumbling in an attempt to move up to light heavyweight, Canelo pivoted from his loss to Dimitrii Bivol by settling in at 168-pounds with wins over Gennadiy Golovkin and John Ryder. Charlo on the other hand, he will be debuting in this division as he is coming up in weight from 154-pounds.

Naturally, Canelo is a comfortable betting favorite here, and it’s really difficult to bet against such a consistent performer. He is going to have a size/power advantage, and that’s got to count for something for someone as elite as Alvarez. Charlo still has a better chance than most at pulling off an upset, though. He’s been winning a lot of fights by KO lately, and that includes knocking out Tony Harrison, the only guy to hold a victory over him — and finishing off Brian Carlos Castano, the only man to draw even with him.

Straight bet moneyline

  • Canelo Alvarez -450
  • Jermell Charlo +325

Prop bets

Will the Fight go the Scheduled Distance?

  • Yes -225
  • No +185

Method of Victory

  • Canelo by Decision or Technical Decision -120
  • Canelo by KO, TKO or DQ +225
  • Jermell Charlo by Decision or Technical Decision +500
  • Jermell Charlo by KO, TKO or DQ +1050
  • Draw or Technical Draw +1600

Knockdown

  • Canelo gets knocked down +600
  • Canelo does not get knocked down -1000
  • Jermell Charlo gets knocked down +150
  • Jermell Charlo does not get knocked down -180

Overall Knockdowns

  • Both boxers get knocked down +1400
  • Both boxers do not get knocked down -3000
  • Either boxer to get knocked down +105
  • No Knockdowns -135

Round Betting

Over/Under

Over 10.5 rounds -285

Under 10.5 rounds +225

Canelo Alvarez – Round Betting

  • Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 1
  • +6000
  • Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 2
  • +5000
  • Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 3
  • +4000
  • Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 4
  • +3300
  • Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 5
  • +2500
  • Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 6
  • +2200
  • Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 7
  • +1800
  • Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 8
  • +1600
  • Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 9
  • +1400
  • Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 10
  • +1600
  • Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 11
  • +1800
  • Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 12
  • +2200

Jermell Charlo – Round Betting

  • Jermell Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 1
  • +10000
  • Jermell Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 2
  • +10000
  • Jermell Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 3
  • +10000
  • Jermell Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 4
  • +10000
  • Jermell Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 5
  • +10000
  • Jermell Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 6
  • +8000
  • Jermell Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 7
  • +6600
  • Jermell Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 8
  • +6600
  • Jermell Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 9
  • +6600
  • Jermell Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 10
  • +6600
  • Jermell Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 11
  • +6600
  • Jermell Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 12
  • +8000

Exacts

Exact Method of Victory

  • Canelo Alvarez to win by KO
  • +550
  • Canelo Alvarez to win by TKO
  • +325
  • Canelo Alvarez to win by DQ
  • +8000
  • Canelo Alvarez to win by Unanimous Decision
  • +130
  • Canelo Alvarez to win by Split Decision
  • +950
  • Canelo Alvarez to win by Majority Decision
  • +1600
  • Jermell Charlo to win by KO
  • +2200
  • Jermell Charlo to win by TKO
  • +1400
  • Jermell Charlo to win by DQ
  • +10000
  • Jermell Charlo to win by Unanimous Decision
  • +800
  • Jermell Charlo to win by Split Decision
  • +2000
  • Jermell Charlo to win by Majority Decision
  • +3300

Exact Outcome

  • KO +500
  • TKO +250
  • DQ +6600
  • Unanimous Decision -110
  • Split Decision +650
  • Majority Decision +1100

*Do you or someone you know have a gambling addiction? Get help by contacting The National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700.

About the author
Eddie Mercado
Eddie Mercado

Eddie Mercado is a writer and content creator for Bloody Elbow, and has covered combat sports since 2015. Eddie covers everything from betting odds and live events, to fighter interviews and co-hosting the 6th Round post-fight show and the 6th Round Retro. He retired at 1-0 in professional MMA, competed in one Muay Thai match in Thailand, and is currently a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu under the great Diego Bispo.

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
