Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo odds: Props, round betting, & straight bet moneylines

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo headlines tonight's biggest live boxing fight | IMAGO/Agencia-MexSport/xDavidxLeahx

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will play host to the biggest live boxing bout going on tonight (September 30th), and will showcase a super title fight between two undisputed champions, Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo. This main event has Charlo moving up two divisions to challenge Alvarez for all of his super middleweight belts. That’s pretty darn exciting as is, but to up the ante a bit, we’re here with a whole slew of betting odds courtesy of SportsBetting.ag.

Canelo is the current undisputed super middleweight champion, and will be defending all-four of his titles (WBO, WBC, WBA, IBF) against the super welterweight champion in Charlo. After stumbling in an attempt to move up to light heavyweight, Canelo pivoted from his loss to Dimitrii Bivol by settling in at 168-pounds with wins over Gennadiy Golovkin and John Ryder. Charlo on the other hand, he will be debuting in this division as he is coming up in weight from 154-pounds.

Naturally, Canelo is a comfortable betting favorite here, and it’s really difficult to bet against such a consistent performer. He is going to have a size/power advantage, and that’s got to count for something for someone as elite as Alvarez. Charlo still has a better chance than most at pulling off an upset, though. He’s been winning a lot of fights by KO lately, and that includes knocking out Tony Harrison, the only guy to hold a victory over him — and finishing off Brian Carlos Castano, the only man to draw even with him.

Straight bet moneyline

Canelo Alvarez -450

Jermell Charlo +325

Prop bets

Will the Fight go the Scheduled Distance?

Yes -225

No +185

Method of Victory

Canelo by Decision or Technical Decision -120

Canelo by KO, TKO or DQ +225

Jermell Charlo by Decision or Technical Decision +500

Jermell Charlo by KO, TKO or DQ +1050

Draw or Technical Draw +1600

Knockdown

Canelo gets knocked down +600

Canelo does not get knocked down -1000

Jermell Charlo gets knocked down +150

Jermell Charlo does not get knocked down -180

Overall Knockdowns

Both boxers get knocked down +1400

Both boxers do not get knocked down -3000

Either boxer to get knocked down +105

No Knockdowns -135

Round Betting

Over/Under

Over 10.5 rounds -285

Under 10.5 rounds +225

Canelo Alvarez – Round Betting

Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 1

+6000

Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 2

+5000

Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 3

+4000

Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 4

+3300

Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 5

+2500

Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 6

+2200

Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 7

+1800

Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 8

+1600

Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 9

+1400

Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 10

+1600

Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 11

+1800

Canelo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 12

+2200

Jermell Charlo – Round Betting

Jermell Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 1

+10000

Jermell Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 2

+10000

Jermell Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 3

+10000

Jermell Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 4

+10000

Jermell Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 5

+10000

Jermell Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 6

+8000

Jermell Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 7

+6600

Jermell Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 8

+6600

Jermell Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 9

+6600

Jermell Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 10

+6600

Jermell Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 11

+6600

Jermell Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ Round 12

+8000

Exacts

Exact Method of Victory

Canelo Alvarez to win by KO

+550

Canelo Alvarez to win by TKO

+325

Canelo Alvarez to win by DQ

+8000

Canelo Alvarez to win by Unanimous Decision

+130

Canelo Alvarez to win by Split Decision

+950

Canelo Alvarez to win by Majority Decision

+1600

Jermell Charlo to win by KO

+2200

Jermell Charlo to win by TKO

+1400

Jermell Charlo to win by DQ

+10000

Jermell Charlo to win by Unanimous Decision

+800

Jermell Charlo to win by Split Decision

+2000

Jermell Charlo to win by Majority Decision

+3300

Exact Outcome

KO +500

TKO +250

DQ +6600

Unanimous Decision -110

Split Decision +650

Majority Decision +1100

*Do you or someone you know have a gambling addiction? Get help by contacting The National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author