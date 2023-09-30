Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo both come in under the limit: Weigh-in results, video stream, preview

IMAGO/Agencia Mex-Sport/Adrian Macia

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will welcome world class boxer Jermell Charlo to the division on Saturday night in a high-profile prizefight. With the classic backdrop of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Alvarez will put his IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO belts on the line against a talent who is coming up to the division after an incredibly successful campaign down at super welterweight.

Saturday’s card is just another addition to a year in boxing where some of the best have constantly been put up against each other. But before any of that action can happen, the boxers must make weight for their fights. In this article we’ll be following the weigh-in results and see if everyone is on point ahead of tomorrow’s card.

World champion Charlo moves up to meet Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez has mainly fought in the super middleweight division in recent years. He returned to the weight class last year after suffering a unanimous decision defeat against Dimitrii Bivol in a light heavyweight contest. Since then he has won a trilogy bout against Gennadiy Golovkin and overcame John Ryder.

Jermell Charlo will be moving up to super middleweight for the first time in his career this Saturday, moving up after capturing four belts in the super welterweight division in recent years. He is coming off a pair of fights against Brian Carlos Castano – the first of which ending in a draw, triggering a rematch which Charlo won via 10th round knockout.

The quality doesn’t stop with Canelo vs. Charlo

The undercard portion of Saturday’s card is extensive and strong. Along with Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, the pay-per-view portion of Saturday’s card includes three other high-profile bouts. A total of four fights are currently scheduled to take place during Showtime’s PPV broadcast, which is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). There will also be earlier bouts on the card that will be broadcast on the Showtime Sports Youtube page a few hours before the show switches over to PPV.

Placed in the co-main event position is a super welterweight showdown between 20-fight undefeated contender Jesus Ramos and 27-bout vet Erickson Lubin. The fight, which will arguably be the biggest test yet for Ramos, gives him a chance to inch his way further up the division’s rankings and come closer to a title shot, despite still only being 22 years of age.

Also, returning for the first time since his 2022 world title defeat to Errol Spence Jr., Yordenis Ugas will challenge for a vacant interim WBC welterweight belt against Mario Barrios. The fight will be an attempted return for both talents. For Barrios, this will be the first 12-round bout since his back-to-back losses against Gervonta Davis and Keith Thurman from 2021 to 2022.

Opening up Saturday’s Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo PPV broadcast will be a clash between two rising middleweights, undefeated Elijah Garcia and Jose Armando Resendiz. For the diehards, it will be a long evening with lots of boxing to enjoy. And for those who just want to see the biggest bouts or maybe even only the main event, they’re in for quite the show as well.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo weigh in results

The weigh ins for Saturday’s Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo card are scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT). The official Showtime livestream will see many hit the scale, including headliners Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo. As results come in for Saturday’s event, we’ll be updating this post to show who has made weight and what other developments come from Friday.

Saturday’s show is an extensive 12 bouts in total. It’s not clear whether every single fighter will appear on the broadcast tomorrow. If any results aren’t shown as part of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo event, they will later to be added to this article once that information has been obtained.

Main card

Jermell Charlo & Canelo Alvarez both just weighed in at the same amount, 167.4 pounds, for their 12-round, 168-pound title fight Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. They'll step on the scale again this afternoon 4 the ceremonial weigh-in outside of T-Mobile Arena. #CaneloCharlo — Keith Idec (@Idecboxing) September 29, 2023

More weights from Showtime PPV undercard Saturday night:

Jesus Ramos & Erickson Lubin both 153.4

Yordenis Ugas 147, Mario Barrios 146.8

Elijah Garcia & Armando Resendiz both 159.6

PPV portion of undercard starts at 8 p.m. EDT (5 p.m. PDT) and costs $84.99. #CaneloCharlo — Keith Idec (@Idecboxing) September 29, 2023

IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO World Super Middleweight Championships: Canelo Alvarez (167.4) vs. Jermell Charlo (167.4)

Super Welterweight: Jesus Ramos (153.4) vs. Erickson Lublin (153.4)

WBC Interim World Welterweight Championship: Yordenis Ugas (147) vs. Mario Barrios (146.8)

Middleweight: Elijah Garcia (159.6) vs. Jose Armando Resendiz (159.6)

Prelim card

