Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Live stream, results and video highlights for main card tonight

Jump to
Super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will welcome Jermell Charlo to his division on Saturday night, as the duo will go a maximum of 12 rounds in the main event of a card from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.
Their high-profile prizefight will headline a busy night of action, continuing a year for boxing that has constantly seen some of the best fights made. Their bout will be on pay-per-view, as part of a broadcast put on by Showtime Sports.
Canelo Alvarez looks to stop divisional newcomer Jermell Charlo
Saturday will be Charlo’s move up from super welterweight, looking to gain numerous belts and a big victory in a division he has never stepped foot in before. Charlo has been out of the ring for about a year and a half, with his last fight being a 10th-round stoppage victory against Brian Carlos Castano.
Alvarez has picked up two victories recently at super middleweight, coming back to the division after dropping a unanimous decision up at light heavyweight to Dmitrii Bivol. Over the past year or so he has overcome both Gennadiy Golovkin in a trilogy bout and a title bout against John Ryder, which he dominated.
Ramos, Ugas among names set to compete on main card
There are four fights in total scheduled for Saturday’s main card, with three high-profile matches set to go down on the pay-per-view broadcast before the Alvarez and Charlo prizefight. Undefeated Jesus Ramos will compete in the co-main event against Erickson Lublin, plus former opponent of Errol Spence Jr., Yordenis Ugas, will return in a bout against Mario Barrios.
Bloody Elbow will be providing results of the entire night. This post is all about the main card – If you want results and information about the undercard, you can read that at this link. Check back on this page throughout the evening, as results and highlights from the main card will be provided below. Also, make sure to visit the comment section, where we will discuss the entire evening of fights as they go down.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo main card results
- IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO World Super Middleweight Championships: Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2) vs. Jermell Charlo (35-1-1) – 12 Rounds
- Super Welterweight: Jesus Ramos (20-0) vs. Erickson Lublin (25-2) – 12 Rounds
- WBC Interim World Welterweight Championship: Yordenis Ugas (27-5) vs. Mario Barrios (27-2) – 12 Rounds
- Middleweight: Elijah Garcia (15-0) vs. Jose Armando Resendiz (14-1) – 10 Rounds
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo prelim results and highlights
- Light Heavyweight: Oleksandr Gvozdyk (19-1) vs. Isaac Rodrigues (28-4) – 10 Rounds
- WBC Continental Americas Heavyweight Championship: Frank Sanchez (22-0) vs. Scott Alexander (17-5-2) – 10 Rounds
- Super Lightweight: Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (27-3-1) vs. Yeis Gabriel Solano (15-2) – 8 Rounds
- Middleweight: Terrell Gausha (23-3-1) vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood (23-8-1) – 8 Rounds
- Super Middleweight: Bek Nurmaganbet (10-0) vs. Abimbola Osundairo (5-0) – 6 Rounds
- Middleweight: Abilkhan Amankul (4-0) vs. Joeshon James (7-0-1) – 6 Rounds
- Super Featherweight: Justin Viloria (3-0) vs. Angel Barrera (4-2) – 6 Rounds
- Super Featherweight: Curmel Moton (0-0) vs. Ezequiel Flores (4-0) – 6 Rounds
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo live stream
To watch Alvarez vs. Charlo, you can purchase the pay-per-view through Showtime, or if you want streaming options, try PPV.com or Fite.TV. The PPV is priced at $84.99 USD.
You can purchase and watched the FITE stream below.
Bloody Elbow offers quality coverage of major boxing main events for the MMA fan who appreciates the sweet science and likes to keep up here in the community. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.
Join the new Bloody Elbow
Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.
Special discount on Revgear
Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market.
BE readers can now receive a 20% discount on Revgear products. To save money at their store, and support Bloody Elbow, use this link!
About the author