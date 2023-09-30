Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Live stream, results and video highlights for main card tonight

IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Gene Blevins

Super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will welcome Jermell Charlo to his division on Saturday night, as the duo will go a maximum of 12 rounds in the main event of a card from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Their high-profile prizefight will headline a busy night of action, continuing a year for boxing that has constantly seen some of the best fights made. Their bout will be on pay-per-view, as part of a broadcast put on by Showtime Sports.

Canelo Alvarez looks to stop divisional newcomer Jermell Charlo

Saturday will be Charlo’s move up from super welterweight, looking to gain numerous belts and a big victory in a division he has never stepped foot in before. Charlo has been out of the ring for about a year and a half, with his last fight being a 10th-round stoppage victory against Brian Carlos Castano.

Alvarez has picked up two victories recently at super middleweight, coming back to the division after dropping a unanimous decision up at light heavyweight to Dmitrii Bivol. Over the past year or so he has overcome both Gennadiy Golovkin in a trilogy bout and a title bout against John Ryder, which he dominated.

Ramos, Ugas among names set to compete on main card

There are four fights in total scheduled for Saturday’s main card, with three high-profile matches set to go down on the pay-per-view broadcast before the Alvarez and Charlo prizefight. Undefeated Jesus Ramos will compete in the co-main event against Erickson Lublin, plus former opponent of Errol Spence Jr., Yordenis Ugas, will return in a bout against Mario Barrios.

Bloody Elbow will be providing results of the entire night. This post is all about the main card – If you want results and information about the undercard, you can read that at this link. Check back on this page throughout the evening, as results and highlights from the main card will be provided below. Also, make sure to visit the comment section, where we will discuss the entire evening of fights as they go down.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo main card results

IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO World Super Middleweight Championships: Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2) vs. Jermell Charlo (35-1-1) – 12 Rounds

Super Welterweight: Jesus Ramos (20-0) vs. Erickson Lublin (25-2) – 12 Rounds

WBC Interim World Welterweight Championship: Yordenis Ugas (27-5) vs. Mario Barrios (27-2) – 12 Rounds

Middleweight: Elijah Garcia (15-0) vs. Jose Armando Resendiz (14-1) – 10 Rounds

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo prelim results and highlights

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo live stream

To watch Alvarez vs. Charlo, you can purchase the pay-per-view through Showtime, or if you want streaming options, try PPV.com or Fite.TV. The PPV is priced at $84.99 USD.

You can purchase and watched the FITE stream below.

