Canelo vs Charlo salaries could see Canelo Alvarez walk away with $50M

Tonight’s Canelo vs Charlo card will no doubt be appointment viewing as the two boxing greats put their respective belts on the line. The biggest question aside from who will win is how much will they make. According to multiple reports, Canelo—the clear A side—could make a cool $50M when it’s all said and done tonight.

The Canelo Alvarez business is lucrative

Canelo Alvarez has been making literal millions since 2012 and has been a money-making juggernaut ever since. He would continue an upward trend, only seeing a significant dip when he faced Miguel Cotto back in 2015. From there, he would go on to record career-high paydays in nearly all his contests.

In 2018, Alvarez signed a deal with DAZN reported to be worth a guaranteed $365M over 11 fights. This was back when DAZN still costed $9.99/month and hadn’t breached their deal with the cinnamon-haired phenom. That brief time period would be short-lived as both Golden Boy and DAZN would find themselves the defendants in a lawsuit over breach of contract.

Canelo Alvarez signs 3-fight deal with PBC

A few months later, Goldenboy would confirm that Alvarez was no longer signed with them and his contract with DAZN was null and void. He would sign small deals with Matchroom, never to anything more than two fights, until earlier this year when he signed a lucrative, 3-fight deal with PBC worth $100M. That is where we are right now, with this fight against Jermell Charlo being the first in that deal.

While purses have not been officially revealed, Marca speculates that Canelo Alvarez could make upwards of $50M for this bout if he is victorious. The estimate on his fixed purse in the deal with PBC is between $15M-$30M. Cuts of the PPV buys, merchandise sales, live gate(sold out with tickets ranging from $300 to $7000), broadcasting rights and advertising could bring the purse total all the way up to $50M.

Canelo Alvarez's new three-fight deal with PBC is reportedly worth over $100million. [According to @ESPNmx] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 23, 2023

Canelo’s payday in historical perspective

Canelo Alvarez is doing very very well today but let’s put it in perspective against some of the biggest boxing paydays in history. Floyd Mayweather’s estimated $275 payday for his 2017 exhibition against Conor McGregor is still the highest-ever boxing payday and is expected to hold the record for some time.

Mayweather also holds the #2 all-time boxing payday record for the roughly $250 million he made against Manny Pacquiao in 2015. Pacquaio is estimated to have booked $150 million in that same bout.

Canelo vs Charlo

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo – IMAGO | HOGAN PHOTOS by Tom Hogan

