Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Live results and highlights stream (prelims)

Long before Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo will grace the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, or even before any of the main card boxers will compete, more than a dozen names will step into the ring.

If you want to scout out boxing prospects, prepare yourself for the boxing later in the night or simply just watch some free boxing online, the prelims are the right place for you to be at. Showtime streams a portion of their preliminary card on Youtube, free for anyone to watch before the main card kicks off later in the evening.

Gvozdyk continues return year, undefeated Sanchez returns on prelims

One of the top bouts on the prelims will see light heavyweight Oleksandr Gvozdyk go up against Isaac Rodrigues in a 10-round bout. Many will remember that Gvozdyk lost a world title fight to Artur Beterbiev in 2019, getting stopped in the 10th round of a bout for the IBF and WBC light heavyweight titles at the time.

After not competing for three years, Gvozdyk returned this year with a pair of victories. He will aim for a third this weekend against Rodrigues, who will be looking to bounce back from a February defeat against Richard Rivera.

Also in a 10-round contest, undefeated Frank Sanchez will take on Scott Alexander for the WBC Continental Americas Heavyweight Championship. Sanchez has racked up an impressive 22 victories as a pro, with 15 of them coming via stoppage. He will be looking to defend his heavyweight title for the fifth time since first earning it in March of 2020.

Alvarez vs. Charlo prelim live stream

The prelims for Saturday’s card are scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET, which is three-and-a-half hours before Saturday’s main card. It is unlikely that all eight bouts not scheduled for the PPV portion will air during this time.

Below, we have results all of the bouts. We’ll have some quick written paragraphs about the bouts that will air on the broadcast, along with any highlights. If any match isn’t aired on the broadcast, we’ll at least track down the result and get it on this page once we can verify it.

We’ll also update the main card results below once they come in. But if you’re looking for more in-depth coverage of the main card, you can read that at this link.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo main card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo prelim results

