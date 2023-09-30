Canelo vs. Charlo live stream: Watch the fight here (11 p.m. ET tonight)

Jump to
Join us here at Bloody Elbow to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, which goes down on Sat., Sept. 30, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ringwalks for Alvarez and Charlo are scheduled for 11:00 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. PT. Follow along with our own Jack Wannan, who is providing live results and highlights throughout the night.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo live stream
To watch Alvarez vs. Charlo, you can purchase the pay-per-view through Showtime, or if you want streaming options, try PPV.com or Fite.TV. The PPV is priced at $84.99 USD.
You can purchase and watch the FITE stream below.
There’s also a free live stream of the undercard prelims, which you can watch below:
All Access episodes
Post-fight press conference
Full Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight card
Here is the full fight card for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo:
Main card
- – Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2) 🇲🇽 vs. Jermell Charlo (35-1-1) 🇺🇸; super middleweight
- – Yordenis Ugas (27-5) 🇨🇺 vs. Mario Barrios (27-2) 🇺🇸; welterweight
- – Jesus Ramos Jr. (20-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Erickson Lubin (25-2) 🇺🇸; light middleweight
- – Elijah Garcia (15-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Armando Resendiz (14-1) 🇲🇽; middleweight
Prelims
- – Terrell Gausha (23-3-1) 🇺🇸 vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood (23-8-1) 🇺🇸; middleweight
- – Oleksandr Gvozdyk (19-1) 🇺🇦 vs. Isaac Rodrigues (28-4) 🇧🇷; light heavyweight
- – Frank Sanchez (22-0) 🇨🇺 vs. Scott Alexander (17-5-2) 🇺🇸; heavyweight
- – Curmel Moton (0-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Ezequiel Flores (2-0) 🇺🇸; super featherweight
- – Justin Viloria (3-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Angel Barrera (4-2) 🇺🇸; super featherweight
- – Abilkhan Amankul (1-0) 🇰🇿 vs. Joeshon James (7-0-1) 🇺🇸; middleweight
- – Bek Nurmaganbet (10-0) 🇰🇿 vs. Abimbola Osundairo (5-0) 🇺🇸; super middleweight
- – Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (27-3-1) 🇲🇽 vs. Yeis Gabriel Solano (15-2) 🇨🇴; super lightweight
Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.
Join the new Bloody Elbow
Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.
About the author