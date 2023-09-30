Subscribe
Boxing Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo
0

Canelo vs. Charlo live stream: Watch the fight here (11 p.m. ET tonight)

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo along with us here at Bloody Elbow on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

By: Kristen King | 14 mins ago
Canelo vs. Charlo live stream: Watch the fight here (11 p.m. ET tonight)
Canelo Alvarez during his open workouts for Jermell Charlo fight | Credit: IMAGO/USA Today, by Tom Hogan.

Join us here at Bloody Elbow to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, which goes down on Sat., Sept. 30, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ringwalks for Alvarez and Charlo are scheduled for 11:00 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. PT. Follow along with our own Jack Wannan, who is providing live results and highlights throughout the night

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo live stream

To watch Alvarez vs. Charlo, you can purchase the pay-per-view through Showtime, or if you want streaming options, try PPV.com or Fite.TV. The PPV is priced at $84.99 USD.

You can purchase and watch the FITE stream below.

There’s also a free live stream of the undercard prelims, which you can watch below:

All Access episodes

Post-fight press conference

Full Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo poster

Here is the full fight card for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo:

Main card

Prelims

Bloody Elbow Podcast
