Mike Tyson gets callout for coaching Francis Ngannou against Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson train ahead of Tyson Fury fight | Credit: IMAGO/USA Today, by Amy Kaplan.

John Fury irritated with Francis Ngannou-Mike Tyson pairing

John Fury says it is ‘irritating’ seeing Mike Tyson help Francis Ngannou for the fight against his son, Tyson Fury. In one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year, Tyson will be going up against Ngannou on Sat., Oct. 28, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. To get help in his first foray into the ring, the ‘Predator’ went with former undisputed champion Mike Tyson for coaching advice. ‘Iron Mike’ was more than happy to spend some time equipping Ngannou with the tools of the trade.

The Ngannou-Tyson pairing has left John Fury feeling some kind of way, though. In an interview with talkSPORT, the Fury patriarch admitted that seeing the man he named his son after go up against him is tough.

“Irritating,” said Fury in response to Tyson helping Ngannou. “I named my son after this man and he’s in his opponents corner. But that’s business and the business of the game we’re in.

“Would I want him in Tyson’s corner, yes I would,” continued Fury. “But he’s a grown man and can make his own decisions.”

John Fury slams recent Tyson-Ngannou open workout

There is something else John Fury find irritating regarding Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson. Recently, the pair were seen training together, and Fury saw nothing that would pose a threat to his son, Tyson.

“Just seen Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson and that so-called trainer what’s got the pads on, seen the open workout,” said Fury on Instagram. “I hope he’s kidding along and he’s playing possum here. I hope that’s a joke man and intended to be a laugh because if it’s not, he ain’t got a prayer. He ain’t got a cat in hell’s chance. He won’t get out of the first round. It’s probably going to be Tyson’s quickest knockout.

“But you know what? It’s got to be kidology, that. It’s got to be fun and games. Because if that’s what he’s got, well, God help him, he’ll get smashed to bits. That’s all I’m saying, mate. That’s embarrassing. If that’s what he can do on a public workout, don’t bother doing a public workout. It’s a disgrace.”

Tyson believes Ngannou can pull off the upset

Despite those recent comments from John Fury, ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson says Francis Ngannou has a chance at turning in the ‘biggest upset in the history of entertainment’.

“Listen, you’re going to see he’s been constantly improving, and I’m very proud of him to take this whole ordeal and perspective,” said Tyson (video provided by TheMacLife). “He’s fighting the greatest fighter in the last…maybe the greatest fighter in the world ever. I’m looking forward to that, and I’m so proud of him to take this step and do the impossible, so to speak.

“I don’t think he’s going to be able to rest with him,” continued Tyson. “Francis is a lot stronger than him, I think he’s going push him around. And I’m just looking forward to the sound of the first bell. I’m excited.”

Ngannou has not fought since 2022, when he completed his UFC contract with a successful defense against Ciryl Gane. The then-UFC champion tried to re-negotiate with the promotion but failed to come to an agreement and departed. After a year or so in free agency, Ngannou finally announced a deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) this past May.

However, his first fight in the SmartCage has to wait, as Ngannou has his hands full with Fury.

