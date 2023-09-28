KSI & Jake Paul ride celebrity boxing to top of Forbes list

KSI attends a baseball game. - Jayne Kamin-Oncea IMAGO/USA Today

Jake Paul was hardly the first celebrity to take his fame to the boxing ring but, alongside KSI, the two content creators have taken the idea of gimmick pugilism to new heights. It’s not pro wrestling, the punches are real, but taking part in a series of what could generously be considered lower-tier undercard level bouts they’ve managed to make a whole ton of money.

Having made his claim to fame reacting to FIFA videos on YouTube, KSI (real name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji) first stepped into the boxing ring back in 2018, taking on fellow social media influencers Joe Weller and Logan Paul in a pair of amateur bouts. He’s since turned pro, amassing millions of PPV buys, and millions of dollars.

While KSI has made his name facing similarly situated celebrity talents, Jake Paul has been taking his boxing career much more seriously. A former Vine star and Disney talent, the ‘Problem Child’ has amassed a 7-1 pro-boxing record taking on a variety of notable former MMA talents and even a couple ex-UFC champions. Most recently he picked up a unanimous decision over Nate Diaz, selling a reported 450,000 PPVs in the process.

Forbes ranks Jake Paul & KSI among most influential content creators

Long known for their lists of high profile celebrities, athletes, colleges, and companies, more recently Forbes has started a new ranking for the global financial news outlet: Top Creators. The list looks to highlight entreprenuers who do the bulk of their business on various social media and podcasting platforms, such as YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Spotify.

To rank the world’s Top Creators, Forbes crunched data on the estimated earnings, follower counts, engagement rates, and entrepreneurial activities of thousands of internet personalities with the help of the creator marketing firm, Influential.

In a diverse list, spanning multiple mediums and platforms, ranging from fashion to comedy to self help, gaming, and even OnlyFans content, it seems celebrity pugilism was a major boon. With KSI landing at #2 for his 112 million followers and $24 million in earnings and Jake Paul at #3 for his 66 million followers and $34 million in earnings in Forbes List of Top 50 Creators of 2023. Logan Paul made the list as well, down at #6 with 74 million followers and $21 million in earnings.



Here’s the top 10:

MrBeast – 312M followers/$82M earnings KSI – 112M followers/$24M earnings Jake Paul – 66M followers/$34M earnings Rhett & Link – 51M followers/$35M earnings Charli D’Amelio – 213M followers/$23M earnings Logan Paul – 74M followers/$21M earnings F***Jerry – 17M followers/$30M earnings Emma Chamberlain – 28M followers/$20M earnings Matt Rife – 22M followers/$25M earnings Brent Rivera – 96M followers/$17.5M earnings

The only other celebrity to dip their toes into the combat sports world that made the list, came in at #27, noted ‘Hottub Streamer’ Kaitlyn Siragusa (aka Amouranth).

Amouranth no-shows celebrity boxing event

More than a few eyebrows were raised earlier this year when upstart celebrity boxing promotion La Velada Del Ano (The Night of the Year) announced Amouranth as one of the celebrities competing on their 2023 fight card.



Amouranth was set to face off against Spanish Twitch streamer Maite Carrillo (aka Mayichi). The two women got all the way to fight week before Amouranth pulled out of the event citing medical concerns.

“I tend to keep my medical stuff private—and I would have kept my curent situation out of the public eye but I feel like I owe you all an explanation on account of a few cancelled high profile appearances,” Amouranth wrote in a statement put out on her social media accounts in late June.

“I was informed in March that I have late stage ovarian failure.”

“I had already agreed to appear in the La Velada boxing event, and decided I would go forward with it and wait to do the injections until AFTER the event so that I could still compete. But due to extreme medical developments, I have to start them today.

“I had hoped to just box through the symptoms, as I could handle a little nausea or some headaches, but my medical team strenuously vetoed that decision due to the “potential for extreme injury or death” related to a heightened chance of my ovaries torsioning/twisting while undergoing the treatment and doing extreme physical activity.”

Amouranth added that she hopes, with “quick and painless treatment” that she might “get the opportunity to get in the ring next year,” provided her treatment proves a success.

