WNO 20: Gordon Ryan returns and 5 title fights – Full BJJ card, live stream, how to watch

BJJ promotion Who’s Number One is bringing out the big guns for their next offering. Gordon Ryan will be headlining WNO 20, in a pretty stacked card that’s aptly dubbed as their “Night of Champions.”

Below is everything you will need to know about the October 1 BJJ event.

WNO 20: Night of Champions preview

Gordon Ryan returns on card with 5 title bouts

Headlining the event is the return of one of the best and most accomplished grapplers in the history of no gi grappling. Gordon Ryan will finally be making his return after dealing with illnesses and getting his foot broken by Nicky Rodriguez (but still won), and will be defending his WNO heavyweight title against Patrick Gaudio.

No disrespect to Gaudio, who is a good grappler in his own right, but against one of the BJJ greats, he will clearly be a massive underdog on this match up. This event is a good chance for people to watch Ryan, who hasn’t really been active lately, but it’s hard not to be disappointed in this booking with the long layoff and other so much more interesting match ups available.

Ilnesses and injuries contribute, but since reaching the pinnacle of the sport, Gordon Ryan just seems to really choose his match ups and events far more carefully now that he has more to lose, outside of just his long unbeaten streak.

So maybe tune in for Gordon Ryan, but really watch the other far more intriguing championship match ups on the card.

Two women’s title bouts at WNO 20

There will be two excellent women’s title bouts at WNO 20.

Atos star Rafaela Guedes will put her heavyweight title on the line against decorated BJJ champ Nathiely de Jesus, while WNO bantamweight champ Brianna Ste-Marie tries to get another belt as she faces accomplished BJJ star Elisabeth Clay for the 145 lb title.

Pedro Marinho was also supposed to defend his light heavyweight title against former Bellator champ and BJJ star Rafael Lovato Jr. on this card, but the WNO champ got injured and has been replaced by Ricardo Evangelista.

Two four-man title tournaments stacked with BJJ stars

Apart from the women’s title defenses, there will also be two pretty fun looking four-man tournaments to determine new champions at 145 lbs and at 170 lbs.

I’m not sure why Tye Ruotolo (or Kade the 155 lb champ) isn’t on the card, as he previously won two WNO titles at 170 and 185 lbs, but the welterweight title is now vacant and up for grabs on this event. The four-man tournament to determine a new champion is insanely packed though, featuring BJJ stars Mica Galvao, Andrew Tackett, PJ Barch and Jay Rodriguez.

The four men vying for the 145 lb title is also very promising. Reigning ADCC champ and BJJ prodigy “Baby Shark” Diogo Reis is the likely favorite, but has a damn good field of pros looking to get the title in Gabriel Sousa, Ashley Williams and Keith Krikorian.

Full WNO 20 fight card

Championship bouts

Gordon Ryan vs. Patrick Gaudio [HW title]

Rafaela Guedes vs. Nathiely de Jesus [HW title]

Brianna Ste-Marie vs. Elisabeth Clay [145 lbs title]

170 lbs Championship Tournament

Mica Galvao

PJ Barch

Andrew Tackett

Jay Rod

145 lbs Championship Tournament

Diogo Reis

Ash Williams

Keith Krikorian

Gabriel Sousa

Non-title bouts

Rafael Lovato Jr. vs. Ricardo Evangelista

Tiffany Butler vs Thaynara Victoria

Steffan Banta vs Thomas Bracher

WNO 20 live stream, how to watch, start time

Headlined by Gordon Ryan and with five championships on the line, WNO 20 will happen Sunday, October 1 at 7 p.m. ET, at the Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas.

The event can be streamed live on FloGrappling.

