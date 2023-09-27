Will new UFC court ruling open the door to Conor McGregor return?

Ex-UFC champ Conor McGregor during his press conferences against Floyd Mayweather | Credit: IMAGO/USA Today, by Tom Szczerbowski.

Mark Hunt loses lawsuit against the UFC (again)

Mark Hunt vs. the UFC, Dana White and Brock Lesnar is over. On Tuesday, Jason Morrin of Conduct Detrimental reported U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey ruled that the former UFC fighter had not proven the promotion and White scheduled him in a fight against Lesnar knowing the latter was using performing enhancing drugs (PEDs). Hunt lost a decision to Lesnar at UFC 200, but the loss was overturned to a No Contest after Lesnar tested positive for clomiphene.

Hunt filed a lawsuit against the UFC, White and Lesnar in 2017, accusing them of RICO violations, fraud, breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, unjust enrichment, battery and civil conspiracy. All except one were dismissed with prejudice by Dorsey in 2019. Hunt had his lawsuit revived through appeals court in 2021, but Dorsey has ruled against him again.

“Despite extensive briefing and oral argument, Hunt has been unable to provide the necessary evidentiary support for his theories,” wrote Dorsey in her ruling (obtained by Simon Samano of MMA Junkie). “So I grant summary judgment in favor of the defendants and again close this case.”

Though Hunt and the UFC have not responded to the ruling, UFC CEO Dana White did during his Contender Series post-fight press conference on Tuesday.

“Listen, Mark Hunt has lost so many lawsuits against us, it’s insane,” said White. “He’s a bit of a delusional guy. He’s going to have to pay some legal fees.”

Green light for Conor McGregor’s return?

Now that the lawsuit is over, one possible hurdle blocking Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler from getting green-lit may have been removed.

After snapping his leg in a fight against Dustin Poirier, the ’Notorious’ one has sat on the sidelines recovering from surgery. Two years removed from surgery, McGregor started hinting that his return to the Octagon was on the way. Most of the aspects of a McGregor fight were already figured out.

His opponent? Check. His weight class? Check. One of the only things left to figure out was when he would re-enter the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool. To Conor McGregor, all that was required of him was two tests ahead of his highly anticipated return. But USADA responded, and explained that he would not only need to pass those two tests, but he would also need to be in the testing pool for six months.

That has yet to happen, so another potential option for Conor McGregor started to gain some steam: the UFC could give him a waiver to get out of that six-month requirement, à la the same one they gave Lesnar for his fight against Hunt. And with the recent ruling in their favor, some including our own John Nash and Jack Slack, see them going that route with McGregor.

As far as an update on the McGregor vs. Chandler fight, White re-confirmed that the former two-division would compete in 2024. Between now and then, that leaves enough time for him to complete his six-month requirement with USADA, or get that exemption.

“I got nothing on either one of those guys right now,” said White. “I’ve been saying for a while that next year is when Conor is going to fight. Obviously, if Chandler gets antsy, we’ll figure something out. I think Chandler’s got a bunch of money. He’s hanging out with his family and when the time is right for the Conor fight, I’m sure that’s the fight he wants. I’m not speaking for him. I’m just assuming.”

