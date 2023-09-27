Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 296 fight slammed for shameless matchmaking

Paddy Pimblett’s next fight is officially booked, and several fans and pundits aren’t happy with it.

The match will be part of the UFC’s final pay-per-view event of the year, which happens on December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena.

Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett official for UFC 296

The 39-year-old “El Cucuy,” who has yet to break his three-year slump, will make his second Octagon appearance in 2023 against the younger fan-favorite.

UFC CEO Dana White announced on Friday, adding a bout between Tony Ferguson and Paddy Pimblett to the card. The company has yet to release the bout orders, but this matchup will likely be part of the main card.

The UFC records of Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson

The 28-year-old Paddy Pimblett is one of the most popular rising stars in the U.K. today. Paddy ‘the Baddy’ made a strong impression in the UFC upon entering the organization in 2021, winning three straight Performance of the Night bonuses.

With a 4–0 record in the UFC (20-3 overall), Pimblett last saw action at UFC 282 in December 2022 against Jared Gordon. He won a questioned unanimous decision.

In March, Paddy Pimblett had surgery on his right foot from an injury he sustained from his last fight. And at the time, his focus was on running it back with Gordon.

“I’m gonna punch his head towards the end of the year,” an angry Pimblett said in a video from his hospital bed. “I am gonna run it back. I hope he beats Bobby Green ‘cause I’ll snap his arm for him in a round. Had a boxing match with him, and I still won. ‘Cause you’re s***.

“I hope he watches this. You’re f****** dogs***. At my worst, you couldn’t beat me at your best. Injured, everything going wrong. You couldn’t beat me on my worst day, and I beat you on your best. ‘Cause you’re a little bum.”

As for Ferguson (25-9, 15-7 in the UFC), he continues to pile up loss after loss. His most recent fight happened at UFC 291 in July against Bobby Green, who defeated him via third-round submission.

It’s tough to be a Tony Ferguson fan these days. So, for a nostalgic picker-upper, here are some of his greatest hits as the UFC’s bonafide boogeyman.

Pundits slam Pimblett vs. Ferguson matchup

Given their age difference and completely opposite streaks of six losses for Ferguson and six wins for Pimblett, most fans and pundits were not happy with the matchmaking for this bout.

🤦🏾‍♂️ — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 23, 2023

I’m trying to remember the last time a “prospect” (actually 20-3 and has been fighting pro for a decade) was babied like this. Using the ghost of Tony to prop him up is just sad. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 23, 2023

Lol being so obvious with it https://t.co/PiTHpZmOW1 September 23, 2023

Pimblett following the tried & true Julio César Chávez Jr matchmaking route https://t.co/rsOr65C3Fg — John S. Nash (@heynottheface) September 23, 2023

When B.J. Penn was 39 and on a six-fight skid, the UFC booked him against an OG in Clay Guida.



Tony Ferguson, 39, a shell of himself, is on a six-fight skid and being fed to 28-year-old Paddy Pimblett.



This isn’t just history repeating itself. It’s worse. #UFC296 https://t.co/o5FkNdJ4Sh — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) September 23, 2023

People being like “Tony can win this!” are absolutely kidding themselves as to why this fight got made.



That’s a sales angle and, yes, it’s possible, but this is about the fight game feeding its elderly to its young. And in this case, how long and tortured that process can be. — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) September 23, 2023

UFC 296 fight card so far

The UFC will likely close the year with a bang with its final PPV event. The welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington is headlining the card. It will be the latter’s return to action since his March 2022 grudge match against Jorge Masvidal, something the champion has been vocal against.

Co-headlining the event is another title fight at flyweight. Alexandre Pantoja will defend the belt for the first time against Brandon Royval, who has been on a three-fight win streak.

Apart from the Tony Ferguson-Paddy Pimblett pairing, part of the card is a welterweight fight between Shavkat Rakhmonov and two-time title challenger Stephen Thompson. “Wonderboy” was recently slated to face Michel Pereira at UFC 291, but the matchup fell through when the latter missed weight.

