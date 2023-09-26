BE Exclusive: Tawanchai vs. Jo Nattawut set for ONE Fight Night 15

Tawanchai vs. Jo Nattawut set for October 6th.

Sources close to the promotion have informed Bloody Elbow of a fantastic bout set for ONE Fight Night 15. Thai sensation Tawanchai is set to take on Smokin’ Jo Nattawut on October 6th in a featherweight kickboxing match. The fight will take place at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and will be streamed live on Amazon Prime.

Tawanchai: The future

Tawanchai is proclaimed by many to be the future of striking. Training out of PK Saenchai, he’s amassed a very impressive record of 130-31-2 in kickboxing and Muay Thai at only 24 years of age. Tawanchai has produced an electrifying highlight reel and has been showing out in ONE Championship since joining the promotion in 2021, going 6-1 across kickboxing and Muay Thai.

He’s beat names like Petchmorakot and Niclas Larsen during his tenure with ONE; his lone loss coming in a contest against the legendary Sittichai.



Currently, Tawanchai is ONE Championship’s reigning featherweight Muay Thai champion and has won three Performance of the Night awards with the promotion. In 2018, he was named Lumpinee Fighter of the Year.

Smokin’ Jo Nattawut: The seasoned veteran

Jo Nattawut has been around the game for some time and has fought the best the sport has to offer. A veteran of Lion Fight and ONE Championship, he’s shared the ring with names like Chingiz Allazov, Giorgio Petrosyan, Regian Eersel, and Cosmo Alexandre.

Nattawut has a 71-9-2 record across kickboxing and Muay Thai. He looks to turn away the surging Tawanchai and put his name back in the mix for a kickboxing title shot after losing to Allazov back in early 2022.

Nattawut is the former Lion Fight middleweight and super welterweight champions. As super welterweight champion, he notched five title defenses to his name.

The three round fight joins a gaggle of other great fights on the night including Thanh Le vs. Ilya Freymanov, John Di Bella vs. Danial Williams, and Mikey Musumechi vs. Shinya Aioki. Other names to appear include Timofey Nastyuken and Joshua Pacio.

