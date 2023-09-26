Subscribe
Boxing Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo
0

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Fight card, start time and date, live stream and ppv price

Get all the details on how to watch Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

By: Kristen King | 6 mins ago
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Fight card, start time and date, live stream and ppv price
Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo with their belts ahead of their fight on Sept. 30, 2023 | Credit: IMAGO/USA Today by Gene Blevins of ZUMA PRESS

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo preview and fight card

Canelo Alvarez is set for the third defense of his undisputed super middleweight championships against Jermell Charlo this Saturday. In his past two appearances, Alvarez successfully defended against Gennady Golovkin and John Ryder. His next challenger was originally Jermall Charlo — the older brother of Jermell — but due to issues outside of the ring, Jermell was tapped to fill in instead. Charlo recently became the undisputed super welterweight champion with a tenth-round KO of Brian Castano. After more than a year away, the ‘Iron Man‘ returns and moves up two weight classes to challenge Alvarez.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFIDHPOFsIA

Who else is fighting on the card?

Also featured on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo main card is a clash of former champions between Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios. Ugas, a former Olympic bronze medallist, comes to this fight off a tenth round TKO loss to Errol Spence Jr. in April 2022. That was the fifth loss on his pro record, which currently stands at 27-5. The loss to Spence cost Ugas his WBA (Super) welterweight title.

Barrios has a pro record of 26-2 with losses only to Keith Thurman and Gervonta Davis. He is coming off an eigthth round TKO win over Jovanie Santiago in February.

The undefeated Jesus Ramos is also on the card. The 20-0 22-year-old will be meeting Erickson Lubin.

Full fight card

Main card

(L-R)Canelo Alvarez, Tom Brown promoter and Jermell Charlo pose together with the boxer belts at a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at The Beverly Hilton Beverly Hills CA USA. Aug 16, 2023. The two will fight each other Sept 30 in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile arena. ZUMAPRESS) Beverly Hills USA - ZUMAbl1_ 20230816_zaf_bl1_011 Copyright: xGenexBlevinsx
IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Gene Blevins

Prelims

March 4, 2023, Menifee, California, USA: TERRELL GAUSHA (white trim) and BRANDYN LYNCH (gold trim) exchange punches during the Super Welterweight bout won by GAUSHA by knockout .Toyota Arena Ontario, California. Menifee USA - ZUMAc249 20230304_zsp_c249_010 Copyright: xArdiexCrenshawx
Terrell Gausha (left) IMAGO/ZUMA/Ardie Crenshaw

When is Canelo vs. Charlo?

Start date and time

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo goes down on Saturday, September 30, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary portion gets underway at 5:30 p.m. ET | 2:30 p.m. PT, while the main portion starts at 8:00 p.m. ET | 5:00 p.m. PT.

When will the Canelo Charlo fight start?

Ringwalks for Alvarez vs. Charlo are scheduled for 11:00 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. PT.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo poster

How can I watch Canelo vs. Charlo?

Live streams

You can purchase and watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo from Showtime. Other options including streaming services such as PPV.com and FITE TV.

Tickets

Tickets for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo are available via Ticketmaster.

How much is Canelo vs Charlo?

On both Showtime and FITE the event costs $84.99. Prelims are offered for free on YouTube.

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Kristen King
Kristen King

Kristen King is a writer for Bloody Elbow. She has covered combat sports since 2016, getting her start with outlets such as FanSided, MyMMANews and MMA-Prospects. She joined the BE team in 2020, covering a mix of news, events and injuries. In her time with BE, Kristen has created ‘Fright of the Night,’ a series that highlights some of the worst injuries in the sport.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Report: Canelo Alvarez gets next opponent
Report: Canelo Alvarez gets next opponent
Lukasz Fenrych | June 23
20 pounds! – Potential Canelo opponent reveals ridiculous contract terms in fight offer
20 lbs! - Potential Canelo opponent reveals ridiculous contract terms
Lukasz Fenrych | June 19
Read more stories