Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Fight card, start time and date, live stream and ppv price

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo with their belts ahead of their fight on Sept. 30, 2023 | Credit: IMAGO/USA Today by Gene Blevins of ZUMA PRESS

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo preview and fight card

Canelo Alvarez is set for the third defense of his undisputed super middleweight championships against Jermell Charlo this Saturday. In his past two appearances, Alvarez successfully defended against Gennady Golovkin and John Ryder. His next challenger was originally Jermall Charlo — the older brother of Jermell — but due to issues outside of the ring, Jermell was tapped to fill in instead. Charlo recently became the undisputed super welterweight champion with a tenth-round KO of Brian Castano. After more than a year away, the ‘Iron Man‘ returns and moves up two weight classes to challenge Alvarez.

Who else is fighting on the card?

Also featured on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo main card is a clash of former champions between Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios. Ugas, a former Olympic bronze medallist, comes to this fight off a tenth round TKO loss to Errol Spence Jr. in April 2022. That was the fifth loss on his pro record, which currently stands at 27-5. The loss to Spence cost Ugas his WBA (Super) welterweight title.

Barrios has a pro record of 26-2 with losses only to Keith Thurman and Gervonta Davis. He is coming off an eigthth round TKO win over Jovanie Santiago in February.

The undefeated Jesus Ramos is also on the card. The 20-0 22-year-old will be meeting Erickson Lubin.

When is Canelo vs. Charlo?

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo goes down on Saturday, September 30, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary portion gets underway at 5:30 p.m. ET | 2:30 p.m. PT, while the main portion starts at 8:00 p.m. ET | 5:00 p.m. PT.

When will the Canelo Charlo fight start?

Ringwalks for Alvarez vs. Charlo are scheduled for 11:00 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. PT.

How can I watch Canelo vs. Charlo?

Live streams

You can purchase and watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo from Showtime. Other options including streaming services such as PPV.com and FITE TV.

Tickets

Tickets for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo are available via Ticketmaster.

How much is Canelo vs Charlo?

On both Showtime and FITE the event costs $84.99. Prelims are offered for free on YouTube.

