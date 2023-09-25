Charges dropped against Nate Diaz in New Orleans street fight

IMAGO | ZUMA WIRE by Alejandro Salazar

Nate Diaz won’t face charges in Louisiana

Nate Diaz can breathe a little easier today after New Orleans District Attorney has elected to not file charges resulting from an April street altercation that saw Diaz get the best of a man known as “Not Logan Paul.”

Here’s a video of the incident:

Nate Diaz chokes out the Logan Paul look a like in a street fight last night



pic.twitter.com/32TN1onEmv — Kavos (@KavosYT) April 22, 2023

Peterson posted a video showing the injuries he claimed to have suffered in the incident:

Felony warrant had been issued

In April the New Orleans DA did issue a warrant for Diaz’ arrest on felony charges. As we reported at the time:

New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) spokesperson Karen A. Boudrie confirmed reports that a warrant had been issued for Nate Diaz on charges of 2nd degree felony battery.

“There has been an arrest warrant issued — he is not in custody,” the NOPD spokesperson told the outlet.

Statement from Diaz’ representative

Diaz’ representative Zach Rosenfield released a statement today:

“Today, the Orleans Parish District Attorney informed us they will not be pursuing a case against Nate Diaz.

“Since Rodney Peterson sought out to fight Nate on Bourbon Street, we have maintained Nate’s actions were 100% in self defense. It was clear on video, clear in pictures and clear from the multiple other videos Rodney posted before and after.

“Nate has a right to defend himself against those who want to make a name for themselves and did so.

“We appreciate the Orleans Parish District Attorney taking the time to review all aspects of this case and their decision to not proceed with it.”

Had Diaz been charged and convicted of second-degree battery he could have faced a maximum of up to eight years in prison and/or a $2,000 fine.

