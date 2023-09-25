Top ranked UFC lightweight’s sneaky reason for Charles Oliveira callout

IMAGO/ZUMA Wire: Charles Oliveira is set to rematch Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.

UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot doesn’t sound like he’s all that interested in giving Rafael Fiziev a rematch after their main event match at UFC Vegas 79 ended with a disappointing knee injury. It may not have been thrilling or felt decisive, but ‘Gamer’ won the headliner fair and square after Fiziev separated his plant knee on a body kick attempt.

Given that Fiziev’s likely injury is the kind that could have an extended road to recovery, it makes sense that Gamrot would be looking ahead to other plans among the lightweight elite. Interestingly enough, however, those plans appear to be firmly focused on a fighter who already has a big matchup in front of him.

Top ranked Mateusz Gamrot willing to wait for Charles Oliveira

In an interview with MMA Fighting, the 32-year-old explained exactly what he wants to do next and who he wants to face. Should everything go according to plan for the Pole, he expects former champion Charles Oliveira to lose his rematch with Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 and leaving Gamrot free to take on ‘Do Bronx’ in the beginning of 2024.

“I know [Oliveira] has a fight soon next month with the champ,” Gamrot explained at the UFC Vegas 79 post-fight press conference. “My prediction—the result will be the same as last time, that Islam defends his belt.

“I can wait for Charles Oliveira until next year, maybe March, maybe May, we will be ready for him and I want to fight with him.”

Special discount on RevGear

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with RevGear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market.

BE readers can now receive a 20% discount on RevGear products. To save money at their store, and support Bloody Elbow, use this link!

Gamrot wants a real test

The reason why Mateusz Gamrot is willing to wait for Charles Oliveira is quite simple. He would like to test himself against who he feels has one of MMA’s very best grappling games. Since the former KSW champion wants to show just how his jiu-jitsu is, he believes there is no better opponent to do so than Do Bronx.

“I would like to test myself against Charles Oliveira because he is the most dangerous guy on the ground,” Gamrot said. “My previous opponents, every time [they would] stand up, stand up, and the ground is hot for everybody. But the next one, I would like to challenge myself on the ground.

“I want to show my really good skills in jiu-jitsu. I want to show how good I am on the ground. I think this guy will be the first guy in my career who will want to fight with me on the ground.”

Catch Oliveira and Makhachev 2 at UFC 294

With the win over Fiziev, Mateusz Gamrot (23-2-1 NC) now rides a two-fight winning streak, with a split decision victory over Jalin Turner before that, in March of this year. The 32-year-old has not lost a fight since an October 2022 unanimous decision loss to Beneil Dariush.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira (34-9-1 NC) earned another chance to take on Islam Makhachev after beating Beneil Dariush via TKO back in June 2023. Before that, ‘Do Bronx’ suffered a submission loss to the Dagestani, back in October 2022.

Oliveira is expected to take on Islam Makhachev at UFC 294’s main event, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The October 21 card is also scheduled to feature a middleweight bout between hot prospect Khamzat Chimaev and UFC star Paulo Costa.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author