Like father: UFC legend Anderson Silva’s son scores 1st-round walk-off KO vs. MMA pundit

It was one of those easy nights for Gabriel Silva in Newcastle, England. The 26-year-old son of UFC legend Anderson Silva had no trouble taking care of MMA Twitter personality Ben Davis at Misfits Boxing, yesterday. In fact, the Brazilian needed less than two minutes to connect a fight-winning left hand to secure the win.

Anderson Silva’s son made quick work of Ben Davis

Though he is a son of Anderson Silva, Gabriel is only just starting his boxing career, having now two wins and no defeats on his record. However, fighting fans cannot help but wonder whether he will try come close to being as successful as the ‘Spider’.

On Twitter, No Smoke Sport’s profile managed to catch and share the fight-ending sequence for you guys to enjoy. I recommend sound on for this one, so you don’t miss out on the sound of the impact.

Gabriel Silva was gracious after the win

On his official Twitter account, Gabriel Silva even shared a few words about the fight and praised Ben Davis for stepping up to the challenge. The Brazilian also posted the fight-ending sequence from a different angle, so don’t miss out on that after the quotes.

“A man of his words. Ben Davis showed a lot of heart, too. It takes a lot to go up there. Thank you for the whole team at Misfits Boxing, Dazn, Sauerland Bros”. Silva wrote.

A man of his words…@BenTheBaneDavis showed a lot of heart too, it takes a lot to go up there.



Thank you for the whole team at @MisfitsBoxing @MF_DAZNXSeries @DAZNBoxing @SauerlandBros pic.twitter.com/HcUsJGrynR — Gabriel Silva (@silvaboxing) September 23, 2023

Anderson Silva is a proud dad

Back in April of this year, after Gabriel Silva scored his first win, Anderson Silva himself seemed to be pretty proud of his boy as he gave an interview shortly after the fight. For those of you who missed it. Here it is once again.

“Yeah, I’m so happy. Gabriel has a good team. Good coaches. Mark has stayed with me for a long, long time. I’m so happy. Because Gabriel is doing his best for L.A.. My family lives here, in the United States, This is for everybody here. To come and to watch us. Congratulations.”

A perfect birthday gift for a proud father. A win in your pro boxing debut. Congrats to Gabriel and Anderson Silva. #HFNBoxing pic.twitter.com/g7OocGgiS2 April 15, 2023

Ben Davis made an unfortunate prediction

Before the match, Ben Davis seemed to be having fun promoting the fight by trash talking Gabriel Silva, claiming the would not be so successful if he weren’t Anderson Silva’s son. Furthermore, the pundit also predicted a split decision result as opposed to a first-round knockout loss.

Ben Davis predicts a “split decision robbery” over Gabriel Silva 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/tyHPrqLf53 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 21, 2023

“I think that there are some people out there that let the last name overshadow the abilities of the individual sitting to my right. I think there’s some expectation I go down in the first, but I’ll see on the scorecards. I’m getting that split decision robbery. That’s my prediction. That’s all I want.’

Don’t forget about UFC legend Anderson Silva’s other son

Finally, do not confuse Gabriel Silva with Anderson Silva’s other son, Kalyl, who has also followed his father’s footsteps. Most recently, the younger sibling made his boxing debut and also scored a knockout win, earlier this year. Before that, Kalyl, had already done three kickboxing matches, having won two and lost one of them.

Silva himself posted the whole fight on his own YouTube channel. So enjoy it!

