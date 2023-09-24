UFC star pleads guilty to drunk driving charges

IMAGO | AAP by DAN HIMBRECHTS

UFC star pleads guilty in New Zealand

UFC middleweight (and until his recent loss to Sean Strickland, champ) Israel Adesanya made an appearance at Auckland district court in New Zealand and pleaded guilty to drunk driving according to the New Zealand Herald:

“Court documents show the international star was charged with driving a car on Wellesley St in Auckland Central with 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 50 milligrams.”

The charge carries a maximum penalty of a $4500 fine or three months in prison.

Israel Adesanya apologizes to friends, fans and family

“I want to apologise to the community, my family and my team for the decision I made to get behind the wheel after drinking at dinner,” Adesanya said in a statement provided to the Herald.

“I was pulled over and gave an evidentiary blood test – the reading was 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.”

He added: “I am disappointed with my decision to drive, It was wrong.

“I know that people might follow me and I want them to know I do not think this behavior is acceptable.”

Fans will note that the incident happened while Adesanya was in training for his title-losing performance at UFC 293.

Have learned this was several weeks before the Strickland fight – kind of out of character for Izzy to have a lapse like that, he’s usually professional to a T with the fighting prep — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) September 24, 2023

These things happen in MMA

Adesanya is far from the first UFC star to find himself in court for driving while impaired.

Here’s just a few headlines from the Bloody Elbow archives:

