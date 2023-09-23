Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2: Results, highlights, live play-by-play

Imago/Xinhua

Zhilei Zhang‘s first fight with Joe Joyce threw up a surprise, as the underdog Zhang scored an upset victory on his opponent’s turf. Landing punch after punch to Joyce’s right eye, he forced a doctor’s stoppage on damage in the sixth round. Tonight he returns to England seeking to cement that victory, whereas Joyce will be hoping to stay in the fight long enough to let his relentless volume take over in the later stages.

The card will also see the return of Anthony Yarde for the first time since his loss to Artur Beterbiev earlier in the year, as well as rising stars like Moses Itauma and Pierce O’Leary.

The card will start at 2pm ET (7pm British time), with ringwalks for the main event expected around 5.30pm ET (10.30pm British time). It will air in the US on ESPN+ and in the UK on TNT Sports 2 (formerly BT Sports). As of this morning it looks like ESPN+ will be picking it up from 5pmET, so potentially only the main and maybe co-main event.

As always, stay tuned here for any updates on that main event time throughout the night, and keep your eyes peeled for a potential prelim stream on youtube if that happens, as those are sometimes announced rather late in the day.

Heavyweight: Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce

Light-heavyweight: Anthony Yarde vs Jorge Silva

Super-lightweight: Pierce O’Leary vs Kane Gardner

Super middleweight: Zach Parker vs Khalid Graidia

Light heavyweight: Ezra Taylor vs Joel McIntyre

Super-featherweight: Royston Barney-Smith vs Engel Gomez

Heavyweight: Moses Itauma vs Amine Boucetta

Cruiserweight: Tommy Fletcher vs Alberto Tapia

Cruiswerweight: Aloys Youmbi vs Erik Nazaryan

Welterweight: Sean Noakes vs Lukasz Barabasz

