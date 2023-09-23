UFC Fight Night: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot – Live stream, results, highlights and open thread

Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot headlines tonight's live UFC fight night card | IMAGO/USA TODAY Network/xPerxHaljestamx

Join us as we cover UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot, which is happening tonight (September 23rd) from the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event for tonight will involve the UFC’s #6 ranked lightweight, Rafael Fiziev, dancing with the #7 ranked, Mateusz Gamrot. The start time for this fight card 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Tonight’s UFC fight card is being capped off with an interesting clash of styles. On one side you have Rafael Fiziev, who is one of the most polished kickboxers in the UFC, and is also darn difficult to keep down. On the other side you have a high-level grappler in Mateusz Gamrot who possesses some crazy scramble skills. Both men fumbled in their first attempts at top-5 competition, Fiziev to Justin Gaethje and Gamrot to Beneil Dariush, so this feels like a pivotal matchup that’ll tell us a lot about both guys.

The co-main event for UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot will see the UFC’s #10 rated featherweight, Bryce Mitchell, return to action against the #12 ranked, Dan Ige. Mitchell has been sidelined since suffering his first professional loss at the hands of Ilia Topuria last December. Now, he is being welcomed back by the owner of a two-fight winning streak in Ige. Dan has a much better track record on the feet here, while Bryce’s bread and butter is his submission grappling. That should make things interesting.

The main event starts at 7 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 4 p.m. ET.

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot Full fight card results

Main card

Prelims

