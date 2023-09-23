UFC Fight Night: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot live stream results and play-by-play

Tonight’s UFC Fight Night card is much better than the normal Apex fodder we get. As a matter of fact, this doesn’t really seem like an Apex card at all. With three ranked fights and lots of recognizable talent, it almost feels like the matchmaking brass cares about the product they’re churning out. In any event, it’s a pretty good card.
Preview
Rafael Fiziev is a crowd favorite because he’s willing to get right in the pocket and go for broke. His fight with Justin Gaethje ended up being close enough to go to a majority decision for Gaethje, but Rafael turned in a gutsy performance that put fans in attendance on their feet for the entirety of the bout. That marked the first loss he’s taken in a UFC fight since 2019 when he lost via TKO to Magomed Mustafaev.
Before the loss to Gaethje, he’d gone on a six-fight win streak over names like Rafael dos Anjos, Bobby Green, Brad Riddell and Renato Moicano. He’ll have a monumental task in front of him with Mateusz Gamrot, a well-rounded athlete with great wrestling and very good hands.
Gamrot enters this fight coming off a split decision win over Jalin Turner. He was on a four-fight win streak when he ran into Beniel Dariush, who almost ended up with a shutout on the scorecards. No shame in that loss as Dariush is a grappling god with considerable knockout power. Let’s take a look at their stats and accolades to see how they stack up:
Rafael Fiziev
- Ranked No. 6 at Lightweight
- 12-2 record with 8 knockout wins and 1 submission win
- POTN x3
- FOTN x3
- Longest UFC winning streak: 6
- Current streak: 1 loss
Mateusz Gamrot
- Ranked No. 7 at Lightweight
- 22-2 record with 7 knockout wins and 5 submission wins
- POTN x2
- FOTN x2
- Longest UFC winning streak: 4
- Current streak: 1 win
Fiziev vs. Gamrot live play-by-play
Round 1
Coming soon…
Round 2
Coming soon…
Round 3
Coming soon…
Round 4
Coming soon…
Round 5
Coming soon…
Official Decision
Coming soon…
UFC Fight Night: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot: Quick Results
Main card
- – Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot: Lightweight
- – Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige: Featherweight
- – Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez: Strawweight
- – Bryan Battle vs. AJ Fletcher: Welterweight
- – Charles Jourdain vs. Ricardo Ramos: Featherweight
Prelims
- – Miles Johns vs. Dan Argueta: Bantamweight
- – Tim Means vs. Andre Fialho: Welterweight
- – Jacob Malkoun vs. Cody Brundage: Middleweight
- – Jake Collier vs. Mohammed Usman: Heavyweight
- – Mizuki Inoue vs. Hannah Goldy: Strawweight
- – Montserrat Rendon vs. Tamires Vidal: (W) Bantamweight
Start date and time
UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot takes place on September 23rd, at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card starts at 7 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 4 p.m. ET.
