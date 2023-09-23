UFC Fight Night: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot live stream results and play-by-play

IMAGO / USA TODAY Network / Per Haljestam

Tonight’s UFC Fight Night card is much better than the normal Apex fodder we get. As a matter of fact, this doesn’t really seem like an Apex card at all. With three ranked fights and lots of recognizable talent, it almost feels like the matchmaking brass cares about the product they’re churning out. In any event, it’s a pretty good card.

Preview

Rafael Fiziev is a crowd favorite because he’s willing to get right in the pocket and go for broke. His fight with Justin Gaethje ended up being close enough to go to a majority decision for Gaethje, but Rafael turned in a gutsy performance that put fans in attendance on their feet for the entirety of the bout. That marked the first loss he’s taken in a UFC fight since 2019 when he lost via TKO to Magomed Mustafaev.

Before the loss to Gaethje, he’d gone on a six-fight win streak over names like Rafael dos Anjos, Bobby Green, Brad Riddell and Renato Moicano. He’ll have a monumental task in front of him with Mateusz Gamrot, a well-rounded athlete with great wrestling and very good hands.

Gamrot enters this fight coming off a split decision win over Jalin Turner. He was on a four-fight win streak when he ran into Beniel Dariush, who almost ended up with a shutout on the scorecards. No shame in that loss as Dariush is a grappling god with considerable knockout power. Let’s take a look at their stats and accolades to see how they stack up:

Rafael Fiziev

Ranked No. 6 at Lightweight

12-2 record with 8 knockout wins and 1 submission win

POTN x3

FOTN x3

Longest UFC winning streak: 6

Current streak: 1 loss

Mateusz Gamrot

Ranked No. 7 at Lightweight

22-2 record with 7 knockout wins and 5 submission wins

POTN x2

FOTN x2

Longest UFC winning streak: 4

Current streak: 1 win

UFC Fight Night: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Official Decision

UFC Fight Night: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot: Quick Results

Main card

Prelims

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot takes place on September 23rd, at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card starts at 7 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 4 p.m. ET.

