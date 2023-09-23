Subscribe
UFC Fight Night: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot
0

UFC Fight Night: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot: Reader picks

UFC Fight Night: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot is live tonight. Check out who the Bloody Elbow readers thinks will win all the fights.

By: Tim Bissell | 17 seconds ago
UFC Fight Night: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot: Reader picks
IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Louis Grasse

UFC Fight Night: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot is live from the APEX facility tonight. The card features two lightweights on top who are desperate to get into the title picture. Also on the card is Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige and Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez.

The BE staff has looked at all these match-ups and made our picks. Now it’s time for the readers to do the same. Read below to see who the BE readers think will win tonight. There’s also extra analysis from reader Luke G.

Reader picks are an exclusive perk for Substack subscribers. If you haven’t already, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow Substack. Paid subscriptions on Substack are the best way to support Bloody Elbow and make sure we can keep doing what we’re doing. In addition to making reader picks (which could earn prizes), paid subscribers also receive premium content directly in their email inboxes. That premium content includes editorials by Karim Zidan and Jonathan Snowden and investigative pieces from John S. Nash.

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot reader picks and predictions

Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot reader picks and predictions

Readers’ pick: Rafael Fiziev (73.3%)

Luke G: Fiziev. This might just be my anti-grappler agenda but I think Fiziev can replicate what Beneil did to Gamrot on the feet and then some. Barring him gassing or forgetting his takedown defense I think he can outclass Gamrot so thoroughly on the feet that the judges can’t give Gamrot another generous decision.

Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot reader picks and predictions


Readers’ pick: Bryce Mitchell (80%)

Luke G: Mitchell. This hurts because I love Ige but I don’t see this going well. He’s got bad recent history against solid offensive grapplers like Evloev and Zombie. Mitchell might be one of the dumbest people walking the earth but he is scary on the mat. That being said, I think this will be a banger because Ige is a very hard out.

Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot reader picks and predictions

Readers’ pick: Marina Rodriguez (100%)

Luke G: Rodriguez. This fight already happened. It wasn’t particularly close. Why is this on the main card?

Bryan Battle vs. AJ Fletcher

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot reader picks and predictions

Readers’ pick: Bryan Battle (93.3%)

Luke G: Battle. Battle has the ability to absolutely truck Fletcher and I think he will. He’s got ten inches of reach and a meaner striking game.

Charles Jourdain vs. Ricardo Ramos

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot reader picks and predictions

Readers’ pick: Charles Jourdain (86.7%)

Luke G: Jourdain. This is real coin flippy to me. I’m going to side with Jourdain because he’s a crafty dude and I think this will be one of his fights where he thrives in the chaos. I think this will be a real fun fight.

Miles Johns vs. Dan Argueta

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot reader picks and predictions

Readers’ pick: Miles Johns (53.3%)

Luke G: Argueta. I’m going real deep on this one and I don’t like that Johns is coming off a drug suspension and losing his cornerman James Krause since his last fight a year ago. I’ll follow the betting line and side with Dan.

Tim Means vs. Andre Fialho

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot reader picks and predictions

Readers’ pick: Andre Fialho (53.3%)

Luke G: Means. Fuck it I’m siding with the old man because Fialho likes to get hit flush.

Jacob Malkoun vs. Cody Brundage

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot reader picks and predictions

Readers’ pick: Jacob Malkoun (86.7%)

Luke G: Malkoun. This is a step down forJacob. Brundage has losses against prospects that never won another fight.

Jake Collier vs. Mohammed Usman

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot reader picks and predictions

Readers’ pick: Mohammed Usman (86.7%)

Luke G: Usman. This fight belongs in the parking lot of a Henderson Nevada strip club. I‘ll side with the bad Usman brother but as long as this ends in round 1 I’m happy.

Mizuki Inoue vs. Hannah Goldy

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot reader picks and predictions

Readers’ pick: Mizuki Inbue (86.7%)

Luke G: Inoue. Glad to see Mizuki back! This feels like a layup for her to clear the ring rust.

Montserrat Rendon vs. Tamires Vidal

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot reader picks and predictions

Readers’ pick: Tamires Vidal (60%)

Which two fighters will win Performance of the Night?

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot reader picks and predictions

Readers’ pick: Rafael Fiziev (60%), Bryan Battle (33.3%), Charles Jourdain (33.3%).

Luke G: Fiziev and Mitchell. Both have a chance to really look good against ranked opponents and further establish themselves as solid contenders for a belt one day.

Which fight will win Fight of the Night?

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot reader picks and predictions

Readers’ pick: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot (66.7%)

Luke G: Ige and Mitchell. Ige is a tough out and Mitchell is looking to get back in the title picture after getting crushed by Ilia. Expecting both guys to bring it.

Which fight are you most excited for?

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot reader picks and predictions

Readers’ pick: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot (86.7%)

Luke G: Ige and Mitchell. Basically for the reasons above. Excited to see how this plays out.

Leaderboard

PositionCommunity MemberCorrectIncorrectTotal Picks%Week 25 RecordBonus Points
1Christophe1871143010.6216-412
2Jeremy1791223010.5958-215
3Adam Law1761253010.5856-417
4Just Simon1751263010.5819-114
5Luke G1731283010.5758-214
6ZeistPriest1651142790.5916-413
7NickyBonz155982530.6136-410
8Tommy148692170.6826-49
9BearHands1401402800.5002-811
10DJNi1361012370.5747-311
11Arran D89511400.6369-110
12Sensei Scott72831550.4650-06
13Mark S65621270.5120-07
14Kaan64631270.5040-02
15GirlCasual63551180.5340-05
16heresgary60561160.5175-55
17Thomas G4437810.5436-41
18Will Burns3928670.5824-64
19mklip20013638740.4860-06
20Chong Li3611470.7660-01

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC fight night coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at tim@bloodyelbow.com. Nice messages will get a response.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
UFC Fight Night: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot: Fight card, start time, live streams
UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot - Fight card, start time, live streams
Eddie Mercado | September 19
‘Let’s make a war’ – Mateusz Gamrot challenges Michael Chandler
‘Let’s make a war’ – Mateusz Gamrot challenges Michael Chandler
Kristen King | November 18
Read more stories