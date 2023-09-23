UFC Fight Night: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot: Reader picks

IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Louis Grasse

UFC Fight Night: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot is live from the APEX facility tonight. The card features two lightweights on top who are desperate to get into the title picture. Also on the card is Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige and Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez.

The BE staff has looked at all these match-ups and made our picks. Now it’s time for the readers to do the same. Read below to see who the BE readers think will win tonight. There’s also extra analysis from reader Luke G.

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot reader picks and predictions

Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Readers’ pick: Rafael Fiziev (73.3%)

Luke G: Fiziev. This might just be my anti-grappler agenda but I think Fiziev can replicate what Beneil did to Gamrot on the feet and then some. Barring him gassing or forgetting his takedown defense I think he can outclass Gamrot so thoroughly on the feet that the judges can’t give Gamrot another generous decision.

Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige



Readers’ pick: Bryce Mitchell (80%)

Luke G: Mitchell. This hurts because I love Ige but I don’t see this going well. He’s got bad recent history against solid offensive grapplers like Evloev and Zombie. Mitchell might be one of the dumbest people walking the earth but he is scary on the mat. That being said, I think this will be a banger because Ige is a very hard out.

Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Readers’ pick: Marina Rodriguez (100%)

Luke G: Rodriguez. This fight already happened. It wasn’t particularly close. Why is this on the main card?

Bryan Battle vs. AJ Fletcher

Readers’ pick: Bryan Battle (93.3%)

Luke G: Battle. Battle has the ability to absolutely truck Fletcher and I think he will. He’s got ten inches of reach and a meaner striking game.

Charles Jourdain vs. Ricardo Ramos

Readers’ pick: Charles Jourdain (86.7%)

Luke G: Jourdain. This is real coin flippy to me. I’m going to side with Jourdain because he’s a crafty dude and I think this will be one of his fights where he thrives in the chaos. I think this will be a real fun fight.

Miles Johns vs. Dan Argueta

Readers’ pick: Miles Johns (53.3%)

Luke G: Argueta. I’m going real deep on this one and I don’t like that Johns is coming off a drug suspension and losing his cornerman James Krause since his last fight a year ago. I’ll follow the betting line and side with Dan.

Tim Means vs. Andre Fialho

Readers’ pick: Andre Fialho (53.3%)

Luke G: Means. Fuck it I’m siding with the old man because Fialho likes to get hit flush.

Jacob Malkoun vs. Cody Brundage

Readers’ pick: Jacob Malkoun (86.7%)

Luke G: Malkoun. This is a step down forJacob. Brundage has losses against prospects that never won another fight.

Jake Collier vs. Mohammed Usman

Readers’ pick: Mohammed Usman (86.7%)

Luke G: Usman. This fight belongs in the parking lot of a Henderson Nevada strip club. I‘ll side with the bad Usman brother but as long as this ends in round 1 I’m happy.

Mizuki Inoue vs. Hannah Goldy

Readers’ pick: Mizuki Inbue (86.7%)

Luke G: Inoue. Glad to see Mizuki back! This feels like a layup for her to clear the ring rust.

Montserrat Rendon vs. Tamires Vidal

Readers’ pick: Tamires Vidal (60%)

Which two fighters will win Performance of the Night?

Readers’ pick: Rafael Fiziev (60%), Bryan Battle (33.3%), Charles Jourdain (33.3%).

Luke G: Fiziev and Mitchell. Both have a chance to really look good against ranked opponents and further establish themselves as solid contenders for a belt one day.

Which fight will win Fight of the Night?

Readers’ pick: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot (66.7%)

Luke G: Ige and Mitchell. Ige is a tough out and Mitchell is looking to get back in the title picture after getting crushed by Ilia. Expecting both guys to bring it.

Which fight are you most excited for?

Readers’ pick: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot (86.7%)

Luke G: Ige and Mitchell. Basically for the reasons above. Excited to see how this plays out.

Leaderboard

Position Community Member Correct Incorrect Total Picks % Week 25 Record Bonus Points 1 Christophe 187 114 301 0.621 6-4 12 2 Jeremy 179 122 301 0.595 8-2 15 3 Adam Law 176 125 301 0.585 6-4 17 4 Just Simon 175 126 301 0.581 9-1 14 5 Luke G 173 128 301 0.575 8-2 14 6 ZeistPriest 165 114 279 0.591 6-4 13 7 NickyBonz 155 98 253 0.613 6-4 10 8 Tommy 148 69 217 0.682 6-4 9 9 BearHands 140 140 280 0.500 2-8 11 10 DJNi 136 101 237 0.574 7-3 11 11 Arran D 89 51 140 0.636 9-1 10 12 Sensei Scott 72 83 155 0.465 0-0 6 13 Mark S 65 62 127 0.512 0-0 7 14 Kaan 64 63 127 0.504 0-0 2 15 GirlCasual 63 55 118 0.534 0-0 5 16 heresgary 60 56 116 0.517 5-5 5 17 Thomas G 44 37 81 0.543 6-4 1 18 Will Burns 39 28 67 0.582 4-6 4 19 mklip2001 36 38 74 0.486 0-0 6 20 Chong Li 36 11 47 0.766 0-0 1

