$20K – Sean O’Malley’s next foe reveals how to cheat drug tests in UFC

Sean O'Malley's likely next UFC challenger said you only need a "good doctor" to beat USADA.

By: Anton Tabuena | 1 hour ago
Sean O’Malley’s likely next opponent, Marlon Vera claims there’s a “drug problem” in the UFC. The bantamweight contender says it’s ridiculously easy for fighters to cheat USADA drug tests — as long as they have the money to pay for it.

Marlon Vera says you just need a ‘good doctor’ to cheat USADA tests

“Chito” Vera says he would “rather die before I cheat,” but explained just how easy it would be to do so.

“It’s too f—ked up. I think there’s a lot of people taking (PEDs) because it’s so easy to beat USADA,” Vera told Bradley Martyn. “You need like 20 grand. Call a good doctor, boom.

“A good doctor will give you good products,” Vera explained. “He will tell you how to clean yourself.

“USADA only comes 6am to 6pm. I would love it if USADA knock on your door at 4am, 10pm, 3pm — random, because they have this window. So, I can go to the f—king mountains in Ecuador and tell them ‘I’m hunting,’ and I’ll be doing EPO and shit. By the time I come back there’s nothing in me.

“I think a huge percentage is doing it,” Vera said.

Marlon Vera likely gets UFC title fight vs Sean O’Malley next

Vera, 30, beat Pedro Munhoz on the same card that Sean O’Malley won the UFC bantamweight title. Despite there being more qualified contenders, his history having a win over O’Malley — and the champion himself pushing heavily for it — likely means he will indeed get that next title shot.

Vera, who is 21-8-1 overall, it’s arguably the most lucrative option for the UFC, despite currently being at #6 in the bantamweight rankings.

The champion in Sean O’Malley is 17-1 (1 NC), with that lone defeat being a 2020 TKO loss to Vera.

