MF & DAZN: X Series 009: Live results, highlights and open thread

Misfits Boxing: X Series 009 Idris Virgo vs. Aaron Chalmers – Preview

KSI’s Misfits Boxing is back tonight with X Series 009. The event doesn’t have some of the star power as past offerings, but Idris Virgo and Aaron Chalmers might actually put on a good fight.

Both have actual combat sports credentials and both have found some success in the burgeoning world of cross-over boxing.

Also on the card is KSI’s last opponent, FaZe Temperrr. He fights Ginty. Other recognizable Misfits characters include Ashley Rak-Su (who fights Halal Ham) and Little Bellsy (who takes on A.J. Bunker).

Gabriel Silva, son of UFC legend Anderson Silva, is also on the card. He fights MMA reporter Ben Davis. Fun!

Keep it locked here for all the results and highlights from the card.

Live results and highlights

Main card

– Idris Virgo (12-0-1) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Aaron Chalmers (1-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; light heavyweight

– FaZe Temperrr (1-0) 🇧🇷 vs. Ginty (0-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; cruiserweight

– Ashley Rak-Su (0-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Halal Ham (0-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; light heavyweight

– Gabriel Silva (1-0) 🇧🇷 vs. Ben Davis (0-0) 🇺🇸; light heavyweight

– Armz Korleone (0-1) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Master Oogway (0-0) 🇹🇷; heavyweight

– Callum Izzard (0-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. OJ Rose (1-0) 🇳🇬; light heavyweight

Prelims

– A.J. Bunker (0-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Little Bellsy (0-0)🇦🇺; middleweight

– Pully Arif (0-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Small Sparten Jay (0-0) 🇵🇭; lightweight

– Carla Jade (0-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Tash Weekender (0-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Misfits Boxing X Series 009: Idris Virgo vs. Aaron Chalmers takes place on Saturday, September 23. The event is due to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Live streams

X Series 009 will air exclusively live on DAZN.

