Huge roster cuts done after WWE-UFC merger, as mass layoffs continue – UPDATED

Shortly after UFC and WWE merged to form TKO, over 100 employees and a handful of executives were released. The mass layoffs apparently aren’t over as executives continue to look for more “savings,” especially on the pro-wrestling side of their business.

A couple of days after Endeavor and TKO bosses finished making those massive cuts on WWE office staff, they’re now continuing with layoffs on the talent side of things. A growing list of almost two dozen wrestling stars and even a few former champions have been cut on Thursday.

Here’s a full list of cuts so far, according to multiple reports from Fightful, PWInsider, and announcements from some of the wrestlers themselves:

Dolph Ziggler, 2-time Heavyweight Champion, 2-time US Champion, 6-time Intercontinental champion

Elias, 4-time 24/7 Champion

Shelton Benjamin, US Champion, 3-time Intercontinental Champion, 3-time 24/7 Champion, 3-time Tag Team Champion

Riddick Moss, 24/7 Champion

Aliyah, Women’s Tag Team Champion

Dana Brooke, 15-time 24/7 Champion

Rick Boogs, 2-time 24/7 Champion

Dabba-Kato

Mustafa Ali

Emma

“Top Dolla” AJ Francis

Mace

Mansoor

Shanky

Quincy Elliott

Bryson Montana

Yulisa Leon

Daniel McArthur

Kevin Ventura-Cortez

Alexis Gray

Brooklyn Barlow

Ikeman Jiro

Matt Riddle, US Champion, 2-time Raw Tag Team Champion

Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald

Most of these wrestlers will reportedly also have a 90-day noncompete clauses after the release.

Roster cuts have continued two more additions, including Matt Riddle. The UFC fighter turned WWE star announced on social media that he has also been released.

Riddle fought for the UFC from 2008 to 2013, compiling an MMA record of 8-3 (2 NC). It should’ve been 10-3, but two of his wins were overturned by outdated rules on cannabis. He eventually switched to pro wrestling and eventually joining the WWE in 2018, where bloomed into a much bigger star. He became a WWE US champion, and two-time Raw Tag Team champion with Randy Orton.

Just wanted to inform everyone that I’m no longer with WWE. Thank you for the memories and opportunities also thank you to all the fans for the support and love you give me every time I go out to the ring. See you all soon 🤙 pic.twitter.com/fpuQkIJAFx — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) September 22, 2023

Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald, who was part WWE next, and never actually made his in-ring debut, also announced his release.

WWE cuts done on same day they announced a billion dollar TV deal

These latest cost-cutting measures came on the same day WWE announced getting a lucrative TV deal that will move their Smackdown brand from Fox to USA Network in 2024. That new TV deal was reportedly worth $1.4 billion over five years, roughly a 40% increase from their previous deal.

According to Fightful, some wrestlers expressed frustration that WWE announced getting big money on a new TV deal, only to make cuts on the same day. They reportedly “thought the days of mass cuts were behind them, and deals would simply be allowed to expire.”

The report also noted how “many on the roster” thought the timing of the TV deal and talent cuts were done “in order to minimize the negative impact on the company.”

Despite Ari Emanuel and Vince McMahon’s efforts to turn things around with a “rah rah” meeting, company morale was previously described to be beyond “decimated” after the employee cuts. These talent cuts aren’t likely to help improve that.

WWE’s flagship show “Raw” is also expected to land a separate massive media rights deal in 2024.

