RIZIN 44: Fight card, start time, price, live PPV stream

RIZIN 44 is live this weekend with a fun card of RIZIN favs, JMMA vets and Todd Duffee.

By: Tim Bissell | 14 seconds ago
RIZIN 44: Fight card, start time, price, live PPV stream

Preview

RIZIN 44 features Kleber Koike Erbest, one of the best fighters outside the UFC, facing the pioneering Masanori Kanehara in the main event. That’s great and could be a really fun fight. But this card also has Todd Duffee fighting a former sumo wrestler (under MMA rules).

Tsuyoshi Sudario is 7-2 in MMA. The 26-year-old was formerly a sumo wrestler, using the name Takanofuji. He was formerly of the Tokiwayama stable, which is the current home to top division wrestlers Takanosho and Takakeisho (both of whom are competing in the Aki basho right now).

As a rikishi Takanofuji one a third division championship and had a cup of coffee in the second division (one of only two divisions that pay a salary).

Also at RIZIN 44 is ‘Alpha Ginger’ Spike Carlyle. He’s fighting Yoshinori Horie.

RIZIN 44 Full fight card

Main card

Start date and time

RIZIN 44 takes place at midnight on Sunday, September 24th.

Tickets

Tickets for RIZIN 44 at the Saitama super arena are available here.

Live streams

You can purchase and watch RIZIN 44 from FITE (bundled together with RIZIN Landmark 6 in some cases). RIZIN 44, on it’s own, costs $19.99. The bundle with Landmark 6 (which happens on October 1) costs $29.99.

