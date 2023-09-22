MF & DAZN: X Series 009: Weigh-in live stream

IMAGO/Action Plus

Misfits Boxing heads to Newcastle

The Misfits are in Newcastle this week. This time KSI’s Misfits Boxing presents X Series 009, a card that doesn’t have a big star on top, but should still deliver on sloppy boxing between entertaining characters.

In the headline slot this time around is Idris Virgo and Aaron Chalmers. Both these guys have actual combat sports credentials, in addition to being social media celebrities.

Virgo has pro boxing experience that extends beyond his dalliances in the cross-over boxing scene. Former Geordie Shore cast member Aaron Chalmers has fought in MMA with Bellator and recently boxed Floyd Mayweather for funsies.

The event goes down this weekend on DAZN. But before that happens, these folks have all got to weigh-in. And, since this is Misfits Boxing, might be worth tuning in. After all, you might see someone hit the other with a fish.

Live weigh-in stream

The official weigh ins for this event are scheduled for 8 a.m. ET on Friday, September 22.

Start time and How to watch

Misfits Boxing X Series 009: Idris Virgo vs. Aaron Chalmbers takes place on Saturday, September 23. The event is due to begin at 2 p.m. ET. It airs exclusively live on DAZN.

