BKFC 50’s Chris Camozzi aiming for a second-round finish of Lorenzo Hunt 

Chris Camozzi relishing in title opportunity at tonight’s BKFC 50

Chris Camozzi is setting his sights on a finish of Lorenzo Hunt at BKFC 50 tonight. Since signing with the promotion, the former UFC and PFL fighter has turned in first-round finishes of Bubba McDaniel and Daniel Spohn at BKFC 31 and BKFC 41, respectively.

Fresh off the Spohn finish, Camozzi said the next fight he wanted was a championship opportunity against Hunt. “Lorenzo Hunt. I’ve already said it in every interview,” said Camozzi in an interview with Susan Cingari. “He came up on stage in the back when I said it. Let’s get it. I know he wants to chase that heavyweight title, but I’m here right now.”

A few months later, the 36-year-old got exactly what he wanted, and it comes with some extra incentives. Not only does Camozzi have a chance to become a BKFC champion, but he also gets to do it in front of his hometown.

“I love it. This will be my third time fighting for BKFC in Denver,” said Camozzi in an interview with Tudor Leonte of Sherdog. “They keep coming back here because Denver is a fight city. I think they realized that the first time. I sell real well here. The stadium’s been sold out every time so far, and this one will be no different. Getting the opportunity to win the world title in my hometown is a dream come true. I wouldn’t have picked any other place if I had first choice.”

Camozzi sees a finish in his future at BKFC 50

As far as the fight against his upcoming opponent is concerned, Chris Camozzi is ready for whatever Lorenzo Hunt launches at him. Having watched his past performances, Camozzi expects Hunt to hang around for the first round. After that, he sees a finish of the ‘Juggernaut’ in his future.

“What do I expect from him? I mean, I think the same thing we see every fight,” said Camozzi. “He throws everything as hard as he can. I don’t see anything crazy that he does, but he’s good at staying low and throwing bombs. It’s my job to neutralize all that.

“I’ll get him to the second round,” continued Camozzi. “My goal is always the first-round runaway, but we’re going to see. We’re going to see how aggressive he actually comes out this time. I’m the best striker he’s ever fought. I’m the most experienced guy he’s ever fought. I’m probably the biggest guy he’s ever fought.

“I think those play a factor to him. We’ll see how he deals with that.”

BKFC 50 goes down on Fri., Sept. 22, live from the 1ST Bank Center in Denver, Colorado.

