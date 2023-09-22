BKFC 50: Live stream, results, highlights and open thread

Lorenzo Hunt vs. Chris Camozzi headlines tonight's BKFC 50 live fight card | IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/xAlbuquerquexJournalx

The BKFC 50: Hunt vs. Camozzi fight card is blasting off tonight (September 22nd) live from the 1ST Bank Center in Denver, Colorado. The promotion’s cruiserweight title will be up for grabs in the main event, when the champion, Lorenzo Hunt, throws down with former UFC/MMA fighter, Chris Camozzi. The start time for this fight card 8pm ET/5pm PT.

The BKFC 50 marquee matchup will be Hunt’s second title defense, with his last showing being that bonkers comeback KO he hit on Bellator veteran Mike Richmond. That was probably the most insane 110-seconds that you’ll ever see in combat sports. Lorenzo is no stranger to UFC vets, having already bested the likes of Hector Lombard and Joe Riggs. Fun fact: Hunt’s last MMA match was a submission loss to now UFC prospect Joe Pyfer. Enter Chris Camozzi. After finding some success in the PFL, Chris picked up two first-round knockouts with the BKFC promotion, which put him here in this BKFC 50 title fight tonight.

For the BKFC 50 co-main event, UFC/MMA veteran Josh Copeland will compete in front of a home crowd against one Steve Herelius. Copeland is stepping in there as the younger fighter at only 40-years-of-age, while the former pro boxer in Herelius (21-5-1) is clocking in at 47-years-old. On paper, Herelius should have more pure boxing skills, but Copeland has youthful exuberance on his side. The Denver audience will either go crazy for Copeland, or be silenced by Steve.

