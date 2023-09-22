Subscribe
BKFC BKFC 50: Lorenzo Hunt vs. Chris Camozzi
0

BKFC 50: Lorenzo Hunt vs. Chris Camozzi: Fight card, start time, live streams 

Get all the details on the BKFC 50 card amd how to stream here on Bloody Elbow. The event goes down tonight!

By: Kristen King | 6 seconds ago
BKFC 50: Lorenzo Hunt vs. Chris Camozzi: Fight card, start time, live streams 
Lorenzo Hunt (featured at BKFC 50) punches Mike Richman at BKFC KnuckleMania 3 in February | Credit: IMAGO/USA TODAY via the Albuquerque Journal

Preview

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) heads to the 1ST Bank Center in Denver, Colorado with BKFC 50 tonight. Reigning cruiserweight champion Lorenzo Hunt defends against Chris Camozzi, the ex-UFC fighter who is 2-0 in BKFC with back-to-back finishes of Bubba McDaniel and Daniel Spohn at BKFC 31 and BKFC 41, respectively. In his most recent appearance, Hunt shut the lights out on Mike Richman in a crazy  ‘Comeback of the Year‘ contender to retain his light heavyweight championship at KnuckleMania 3 this past February.

Now, the ‘Juggernaut‘ returns to cruiserweight for his next challenger in Camozzi.

BKFC 50 full fight card

Main card

Prelims

Start date and time

BKFC 50 goes down tonight (Friday, September 22) live from the 1ST Bank Center in Denver, Colorado. The event starts at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Tickets for BKFC 50 are available here.

Live streams

BKFC 50 is set to stream on the BKFC+ app for $7.99. Other streaming services such as Fite.TV and YouTube have the event available at $9.99 for a one-time pay-per-view purchase.

Prelims are available on YouTube, which you can watch here.

Live stream coming soon…

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Kristen King
Kristen King

Kristen King is a writer for Bloody Elbow. She has covered combat sports since 2016, getting her start with outlets such as FanSided, MyMMANews and MMA-Prospects. She joined the BE team in 2020, covering a mix of news, events and injuries. In her time with BE, Kristen has created ‘Fright of the Night,’ a series that highlights some of the worst injuries in the sport.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
BKFC 48 results and full event replay: Bryce Hall wins via TKO
BKFC 48 results and full event replay: Bryce Hall wins via TKO
Tim Bissell | August 12
BKFC 48: Bryce Hall vs Gee Perez: Fight card, start time, live streams
BKFC 48: Bryce Hall vs Gee Perez: Fight card, start time, live streams
Tim Bissell | August 11
Read more stories