BKFC 50: Lorenzo Hunt vs. Chris Camozzi: Fight card, start time, live streams 

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) heads to the 1ST Bank Center in Denver, Colorado with BKFC 50 tonight. Reigning cruiserweight champion Lorenzo Hunt defends against Chris Camozzi, the ex-UFC fighter who is 2-0 in BKFC with back-to-back finishes of Bubba McDaniel and Daniel Spohn at BKFC 31 and BKFC 41, respectively. In his most recent appearance, Hunt shut the lights out on Mike Richman in a crazy ‘Comeback of the Year‘ contender to retain his light heavyweight championship at KnuckleMania 3 this past February.

Now, the ‘Juggernaut‘ returns to cruiserweight for his next challenger in Camozzi.

BKFC 50 full fight card

Main card

Prelims

BKFC 50 goes down tonight (Friday, September 22) live from the 1ST Bank Center in Denver, Colorado. The event starts at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Tickets for BKFC 50 are available here.

Live streams

BKFC 50 is set to stream on the BKFC+ app for $7.99. Other streaming services such as Fite.TV and YouTube have the event available at $9.99 for a one-time pay-per-view purchase.

Prelims are available on YouTube, which you can watch here.

Live stream coming soon…

