Bellator 299: Fight card, start time, live streams

Bellator 299 is live from Dublin, Ireland Saturday, September 23 with a card bloated with 21 fights! The main card is headlined by Johnny Eblen, who is looking to stay undefeated and keep his middleweight title. He’s facing England’s Fabian Edwards.

The co-main is former hot prospect Aaron Pico vs. Pedro Carvalho. The popular Sinead Kavanagh makes another Bellator appearance, this time meeting the inexperienced Sara Collins. Veterans Mads Burnell and Daniel Weichel also face off. The main event opener is Levan Chokheli vs. TUF vet Sabah Homasi.

The Bellator 299 prelims are headlined by Peter Queally and Daniele Miceli. Also on the prelims is Conor McGregor’s mate Charlie Ward.

Bellator 299 Full fight card

Main card

– Johnny Eblen (13-0) vs. Fabian Edwards (12-2); For Eblen’s Bellator middleweight championship

– Aaron Pico (11-4) vs. Pedro Carvalho (13-7); Featherweight

– Sinead Kavanagh (9-5) vs. Sara Collins (4-0); Featherweight

– Mads Burnell (17-5) vs. Daniel Weichel (42-14); Featherweight

– Levan Chokheli (12-2) vs. Sabah Homasi (17-11); Welterweight

Prelims

– Peter Queally (13-8-1) vs. Daniele Miceli (11-5); Welterweight

– Mansour Barnaoui (20-5) vs. Jay Jay Wilson (9-1); Lightweight

– Charlie Ward (10-6) vs. Gregory Babene (22-11); Middleweight

– Ciaran Clarke (7-0) vs. Przemyslaw Gorny (5-3); Bantamweight

– Luca Poclit (9-1) vs. Roman Faraldo (8-1); Welterweight

– Khasan Magomedsharipov (8-0) vs. Piotr Niedzielski (17-6); Featherweight

– Darragh Kelly (4-0) vs. Jelle Zeegers (2-2); Featherweight

– Brian Moore (16-9) vs. Otto Rodrigues (13-1); Featherweight

– Davy Gallon (21-8-2) vs. Attila Korkmaz (13-7); Lightweight

– Asael Adjoudj (6-1) vs. Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan (4-1); Featherweight

– Kenny Mokhonoana (5-0) vs. Josh O’Connor (5-0); Featherweight

– Luke Trainer (7-1) vs. Laurynas Urbonavicius (14-1); Light heavyweight

– Nicolo Solli (4-1) vs. Romain Debienne (9-4); Welterweight

– Sergey Bilostenniy (10-3) vs. Kasim Aras (7-2); Heavyweight

– Mark Ewen (4-0) vs. Noah Gugnon (4-0); Lightweight

– Chiara Penco (8-3) vs. Mackenzie Stiller (1-0); Strawweight

Weigh-ins

The Bellator 299 prelims for this show start at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 23. Those air live, and free on YouTube.

The main card happens on ShowTime, beginning at 4 p.m. ET. That’s right, five hours of prelims… great.

Tickets

You can buy tickets for Bellator 299 at Dublin’s 3Arena here.

Live streams (and ppv price if applicable)

The Bellator 299 main card is available on Showtime.

Showtime is currently offering 30 days free service, then $3.99 a month for six months. Showtime usually costs $10.99 a month.

Showtime can be streamed on TV streaming services Amazon FireTV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, XBOX One and smart TVs from LG and Samsung.

The app can also be installed on Apple, Android and Amazon mobile devices.

Showtime can also be bundled with subscriptions to Paramount+, Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV and traditional TV cable providers.

