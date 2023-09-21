Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce 2: Fight card, start time, live stream

Jump to
Preview
Joe Joyce has the opportunity to avenge his only loss against Zhilei Zhang when the two share the ring again in a highly anticipated rematch this Saturday. This past April, Joyce lost to Zhang via sixth-round (T)KO in the first defense of his WBO interim heavyweight title. Now, the ‘Juggernaut‘ has set his sights on reclaiming his title from ‘Big Bang‘ in the hopes of setting up a potential championship clash with Oleksandr Usyk in the near future.
Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce 2 full fight card
Main card
- – Zhilei Zhang (25-1-1) 🇨🇳 vs. Joe Joyce (15-1) 🏴; heavyweight
- – Anthony Yarde (23-3) 🏴 vs. Jorge Silva (22-8) 🇵🇹; light heavyweight
- – Pierce O’Leary (12-0) 🇮🇪 vs. Kane Gardner (16-2) 🏴; super lightweight
- – Sam Noakes (11-0) 🏴 vs. Carlos Perez (19-7-2) 🇪🇸; lightweight
- – Zach Parker (22-1) 🏴 vs. Khalid Graidia (10-12-4) 🇫🇷; super middleweight
- – Ezra Taylor (6-0) 🏴 vs. Joel McIntyre (20-7) 🏴; light heavyweight
- – Royston Barney-Smith (6-0) 🏴 vs. TBA; super featherweights
- – Moses Itauma (4-0) 🏴 vs. Amine Boucetta (7-8) 🇧🇪; heavyweight
- – Tommy Fletcher (5-0) 🏴 vs. Alberto Tapia (2-4) 🇪🇸; cruiserweight
- – Aloys Youmbi (4-1) 🏴 vs. Erik Nazaryan (28-33-4) 🇧🇪; cruiserweight
- – Sean Noakes (1-0) 🏴 vs. Lukasz Barabasz (2-8) 🇵🇱; welterweight
Start date and time
Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce 2 goes down Sat., Sept. 23, live from the OVO Wembley Arena in London, England. The event starts at 7:00 p.m. locally, which is 2:00 p.m. ET | 11:00 a.m. PT. Ringwalks for Zhang vs. Joyce 2 are scheduled for 10:30 p.m. locally, or 5:30 p.m. ET | 2:30 p.m. PT.
Tickets
Tickets for Zhang vs. Joyce 2 are available here.
Live streams
For US viewers, Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce 2 streams live on ESPN+. For UK viewers, watch the event on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport).
ESPN+ can be viewed on the following devices:
|Mobile Devices
|TV/Streaming Devices
|Gaming Consoles
|iPhone
|Amazon Fire TV
|PlayStation®4
|iPad
|Amazon Fire TV Stick
|PlayStation®5
|Android Phone
|Android TV
|XBox One
|Android Tablet
|Apple TV
|XBox Series X|S
|Amazon Fire Tablet
|Google Chromecast
|Xfinity Flex
|Fb Portal Touch
|COX Contour 2
|Oculus Go
|COX X1
|Facebook Portal TV
|LG Smart TV
|LG Smartcast
|Roku TV
|Roku Players
|Panasonic Smart TV
|Samsung Smart TV
|Sony Smart TV
|Xfinity X1 TV Box
|Xfinity X Class
|Xfinity Flex
Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.
Join the new Bloody Elbow
Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.
About the author