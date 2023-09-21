Subscribe
Boxing Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce 2
Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce 2: Fight card, start time, live stream

Get all the details on how to watch Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce 2 this Saturday, Sept. 23, live from the OVO Wembley in London.

By: Kristen King | 53 seconds ago
Preview

Joe Joyce has the opportunity to avenge his only loss against Zhilei Zhang when the two share the ring again in a highly anticipated rematch this Saturday. This past April, Joyce lost to Zhang via sixth-round (T)KO in the first defense of his WBO interim heavyweight title. Now, the ‘Juggernaut‘ has set his sights on reclaiming his title from ‘Big Bang‘ in the hopes of setting up a potential championship clash with Oleksandr Usyk in the near future.

See how Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce 1 went down.

Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce 2 full fight card

Main card

Start date and time

Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce 2 goes down Sat., Sept. 23, live from the OVO Wembley Arena in London, England. The event starts at 7:00 p.m. locally, which is 2:00 p.m. ET | 11:00 a.m. PT. Ringwalks for Zhang vs. Joyce 2 are scheduled for 10:30 p.m. locally, or 5:30 p.m. ET | 2:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Tickets for Zhang vs. Joyce 2 are available here.

Live streams

For US viewers, Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce 2 streams live on ESPN+. For UK viewers, watch the event on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport).

ESPN+ can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation®4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation®5
Android PhoneAndroid TVXBox One
Android TabletApple TVXBox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle ChromecastXfinity Flex
Fb Portal TouchCOX Contour 2Oculus Go
COX X1
Facebook Portal TV
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Roku TV
Roku Players
Panasonic Smart TV
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
Xfinity X1 TV Box
Xfinity X Class
Xfinity Flex
