Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce 2: Fight card, start time, live stream

Joe Joyce has the opportunity to avenge his only loss against Zhilei Zhang when the two share the ring again in a highly anticipated rematch this Saturday. This past April, Joyce lost to Zhang via sixth-round (T)KO in the first defense of his WBO interim heavyweight title. Now, the ‘Juggernaut‘ has set his sights on reclaiming his title from ‘Big Bang‘ in the hopes of setting up a potential championship clash with Oleksandr Usyk in the near future.

See how Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce 1 went down.

Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce 2 full fight card

Main card

Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce 2 goes down Sat., Sept. 23, live from the OVO Wembley Arena in London, England. The event starts at 7:00 p.m. locally, which is 2:00 p.m. ET | 11:00 a.m. PT. Ringwalks for Zhang vs. Joyce 2 are scheduled for 10:30 p.m. locally, or 5:30 p.m. ET | 2:30 p.m. PT.

Live streams

For US viewers, Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce 2 streams live on ESPN+. For UK viewers, watch the event on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport).

ESPN+ can be viewed on the following devices:

