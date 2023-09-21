The reason UFC 295 MSG show is likely to break records

IMAGO | NUR PHOTO BY Nicolas Economou

High ticket prices mean UFC 295 will have a huge gate

If you’re wondering if UFC 295, which is scheduled for November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, will break the UFC gate record, the answer, judging from the ticket prices, is most likely.

UFC 295 is headlined by a matchup between UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones vs. former heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic.

UFC 205 holds the record for biggest UFC gate

The current UFC gate record belongs to UFC 205, which took place on November 12, 2016. A UFC lightweight title fight between Eddie Alvarez and Conor McGregor headlined that card. McGregor won that bout, becoming a two-division UFC champ in the process, by second-round knockout. The gate for that event was reported at $17,700,000.

According to an MMA Mania post ahead of that event, ticket prices for the card cost $1,500, $1,000, $800, $600, $450, $250, and $100.

According to my research, UFC 295 has a high ticket price of $15,348.25 and a low of $775.25. These prices are not resale tickets on the secondary market. They are listed as first-sale Ticketmaster prices. However, the highest-priced tickets fall under Ticketmaster’s “Official Platinum” pricing.

Official Platinum, according to TicketMaster: “Official Platinum Seats were not purchased initially and then posted for resale; they are being sold for the first time through Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster’s Official Platinum seat program enables market-based pricing (adjusting prices according to supply and demand) for live event tickets.”

Ticketmaster was hit with a lawsuit over this practice in March following the sale of Drake tickets.

Here are the prices and status non-resale tickets I found while researching this story. The prices were gathered on September 16, 2023:

Floor

$15,348.25 – Official Platinum – first row cage side (Sec 2F)

$8,268.25 – Official Platinum – third row cage side (Sec 2F)

$4,728.25 – Official Platinum – sixth row cage side (Sec 2F)

$4,138.25 – Official Platinum – seventh row cage side (Sec 2F)

$5,318.25 – Official Platinum – (Sec2 Row 1)

$2,402.70 – Standard Admission – Section 2 Row 12 – Seems to be the cheapest floor seat

Lower Bowl Center

$4,138.25 – Official Platinum – Row 1 (Sec 106)

$2,146.65 – Standard Admission – Row 8 (Sec 108)

$2,146.65 – Standard Admission – Row 22 – Last row in lower bowl (Sec 107)

Lower Bowl Side

$1,955.25 – Official Platinum – Row 1 (Sec 101)

$1,634.60 – Standard Admission – Row 11 (Sec 102)

$1,378.60 – Standard Admission – Row 22 – Last row in lower bowl (Sec 102)

Upper Bowl Center

$1,660.25 – Official Platinum – Row 1 (Sec 212)

$1,122.55 – Standard Admission – Row 11 (Sec 211)

$917.75 – Standard Admission – Row B25 – top row (Sec 223)

Upper Bowl Side

$1,217.75 – Official Platinum – Row 2 (Sec 202)

Eigthteen76 Balcony (side)

$893.25 – Official Platinum – Row 2 (Sec 304)

West Balcony (side)

$775.25 – Official Platinum – Row 1 (Sec 319)

Here is a map for reference:

