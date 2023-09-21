MF & DAZN: X Series 009: Fight card, start time, live stream 

MF & DAZN: X Series 009 presents Idris Virgo vs. Aaron Chalmers on Sept. 23, 2023 | Credit: DAZN

Preview

Misfits Boxing and DAZN return with MF & DAZN: X Series 009, which sees former reality TV personalities Idris Virgo and Aaron Chalmers square off at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle this Saturday. Virgo, a former Love Island and The Challenge contestant, has a record of 12-0-1, with most of those wins coming via decision. In his most recent appearance, the ‘Bodybreaker‘ went the distance with Anthony Taylor at MF & DAZN: X Series 004 this past January. As for Chalmers, the former Geordie Shore star has had a wild 2023 so far, going eight rounds against Floyd Mayweather in a non-scored bout and losing a decision to Kiefer Crosbie.

Elsewhere on the line-up is Gabriel Silva, the son of former UFC champion Anderson Silva. He goes up against fan-favorite MMA media personality Ben ‘The Bane‘ Davis, who is set for his boxing debut.

MF & DAZN: X Series 009 full fight card

Main card

– Idris Virgo (12-0-1) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Aaron Chalmers (1-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; light heavyweight

– FaZe Temperrr (1-0) 🇧🇷 vs. Ginty (0-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; cruiserweight

– Ashley Rak-Su (0-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Halal Ham (0-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; light heavyweight

– Gabriel Silva (1-0) 🇧🇷 vs. Ben Davis (0-0) 🇺🇸; light heavyweight

– Armz Korleone (0-1) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Master Oogway (0-0) 🇹🇷; heavyweight

– Callum Izzard (0-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. OJ Rose (1-0) 🇳🇬; light heavyweight

Prelims

– A.J. Bunker (0-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Little Bellsy (0-0)🇦🇺; middleweight

– Pully Arif (0-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Small Sparten Jay (0-0) 🇵🇭; lightweight

– Carla Jade (0-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Tash Weekender (0-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

MF & DAZN: X Series 009 goes down on Sat., Sept. 23, live from the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, England. The event starts at 7 p.m. locally, which is 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT. Ringwalks for Virgo vs. Chalmers are scheduled for 10 p.m. locally, or 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Tickets for MF & DAZN: X Series 009 are available here.

Live streams

MF & DAZN: X Series 009 airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for a subscription here.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices: Mobile Devices, TV/Streaming Devices, and Gaming Consoles including iPhone, iPad, Android Phones, Android Tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

