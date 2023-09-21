Subscribe
MF & DAZN: X Series 009: Fight card, start time, live stream 

Get all the details on how to watch MF & DAZN: X Series 009, which goes down on Sat., Sept. 23, 2023.

By: Kristen King | 32 seconds ago
MF & DAZN: X Series 009: Fight card, start time, live stream 
MF & DAZN: X Series 009 presents Idris Virgo vs. Aaron Chalmers on Sept. 23, 2023 | Credit: DAZN

Preview

Misfits Boxing and DAZN return with MF & DAZN: X Series 009, which sees former reality TV personalities Idris Virgo and Aaron Chalmers square off at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle this Saturday. Virgo, a former Love Island and The Challenge contestant, has a record of 12-0-1, with most of those wins coming via decision. In his most recent appearance, the ‘Bodybreaker‘ went the distance with Anthony Taylor at MF & DAZN: X Series 004 this past January. As for Chalmers, the former Geordie Shore star has had a wild 2023 so far, going eight rounds against Floyd Mayweather in a non-scored bout and losing a decision to Kiefer Crosbie.

Elsewhere on the line-up is Gabriel Silva, the son of former UFC champion Anderson Silva. He goes up against fan-favorite MMA media personality Ben ‘The Bane‘ Davis, who is set for his boxing debut.

MF & DAZN: X Series 009 full fight card

Main card

  • – Idris Virgo (12-0-1) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Aaron Chalmers (1-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; light heavyweight
  • FaZe Temperrr (1-0) 🇧🇷 vs. Ginty (0-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; cruiserweight
  • Ashley Rak-Su (0-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Halal Ham (0-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; light heavyweight
  • – Gabriel Silva (1-0) 🇧🇷 vs. Ben Davis (0-0) 🇺🇸; light heavyweight
  • Armz Korleone (0-1) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Master Oogway (0-0) 🇹🇷; heavyweight
  • Callum Izzard (0-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. OJ Rose (1-0) 🇳🇬; light heavyweight

Prelims

  • A.J. Bunker (0-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Little Bellsy (0-0)🇦🇺; middleweight
  • Pully Arif (0-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Small Sparten Jay (0-0) 🇵🇭; lightweight
  • Carla Jade (0-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Tash Weekender (0-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Start date and time

MF & DAZN: X Series 009 goes down on Sat., Sept. 23, live from the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, England. The event starts at 7 p.m. locally, which is 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT. Ringwalks for Virgo vs. Chalmers are scheduled for 10 p.m. locally, or 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Tickets for MF & DAZN: X Series 009 are available here.

Live streams

MF & DAZN: X Series 009 airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for a subscription here.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation® 4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation® 5
Android PhonesAndroid TVXbox One
Android TabletsApple TVXbox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle Chromecast
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Panasonic Smart TV
Roku TV
Roku Stick
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
VIZIO SmartCast TV
Xfinity X1
Xfinity flex
