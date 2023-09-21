MF & DAZN: X Series 009: Press conference live stream

Misfits Boxing is back!

Misfits Boxing is back this weekend with MF & DAZN: X Series 009. This event, which goes down at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, England this Saturday, The event is headlined by former Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers (who has boxed Floyd Mayweather and fought in MMA with Bellator). He is going up against Idris Virgo, an influencer with a 12-0-1 boxing record, who beat Anthony Taylor last time out.

These events are wild and give the fans of cross-over boxing exactly what they want to see.

The press conferences are known to be especially bananas. Last time a ‘fighter’ lost his payday by throwing hot dogs at his opponent.

Misfits Boxing X Series 009: Press conference live stream

The Misfits x DAZN Series 009 press conference takes place on Thursday, September 21 at 10 a.m. ET.

Then of the event itself is going to be held on Saturday, September 23 starting at 2 p.m. ET.

Fight card

How to watch

MF & DAZN: X Series 009 will air exclusively live on DAZN.

